City/Suburban Hoops Report: Rating Waubonsie Valley, Palatine’s Connor May commits and Danny Grieves’ last run

Maybe the least talked about ranked, unbeaten team in the area is Waubonsie Valley. That will change as the Warriors surely add wins to their red-hot 8-0 start.

In a tough and balanced DuPage Valley Conference, it’s Waubonsie Valley that has quickly solidified itself as the favorite. That was evident following its convincing win over Metea Valley last Friday.

It’s Waubonsie Valley that has emerged as the team to beat in the upcoming Hinkle Holiday Classic at Jacobs later this month.

There is talent in place, some returning and others emerging.

Senior Tre Blissett is an athletic 6-5 Swiss Army knife who leads the team with 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals a game. Junior point guard Tyreek Coleman (10 ppg, 3.5 apg) makes them go, and Moses Wilson (7.3 ppg) is another super intriguing player quickly making a name for himself. The 6-4 junior was an all-tournament selection at the Batavia Thanksgiving Tournament and shined in the win over Metea with 17 points.

But Waubonsie offers a neutralizer beyond its personnel. Coach Andrew Schweitzer’s team blends its quickness and length to form what is quickly becoming a frustrating-to-play-against ball press defense. From getting the ball up the floor to rotating the ball in the half-court to contesting shots, everything is difficult in playing against it.

Schweitzer implemented the ball press the moment he arrived as head coach in 2021. He spent seven years as part of coach Mike Healy’s Wheaton South program, which has thrived in using the ball press. Schweitzer’s plan was to bring over what he knew from coaching with Healy.

“There are rules, rotations and certain things when installing the ball press,” Schweitzer said. “But when the kids figure it out and get a feel for it, that’s when it can take another step.”

Now in his third season in charge of the Waubonsie program, there is a comfort level for the Warriors in the ball press. Every player on the roster has been playing in it for three years. Schweitzer still believes there is plenty of room to grow, but it’s clear the effectiveness it has had this season. There isn’t an opponent that has scored more than 45 points yet this season against the Warriors.

Making it even more frustrating to play against, the defense can be disguised. There are trips down the floor where it can look like a 2-3 zone or even a man-to-man defense, and there are times when Schweitzer will get out of it; the length and athleticism of this group allow him to become more versatile. But it remains the bread and butter.

“It can take on a life of its own when players get a real feel for it,” Schweitzer said of the defense.

Connor May picks Washington University

Small college commitments at the Division II and Division III levels can often go unnoticed. But Palatine’s Connor May committing to Washington University in St. Louis is one that resonates.

May committed over the weekend to the Division III school and figures to be one of the highest ranked prospects headed to that level when it’s all said and done. The nationally-ranked basketball team and the elite academics were enough for May, who received scholarship offers over the past year, to pull the trigger.

After helping lead the Pirates to a Mid-Suburban League championship a year ago while averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, May is playing at an all-state caliber level once again. The 6-7 forward is leading Palatine, averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game.

May just recently surpassed 1,000 career points and is among the top five scorers in Palatine basketball history.

While May is a recruiting gem for Wash U coach Pat Juckem, it’s a roster littered with former Chicago area stars, including Barrington’s Will Grudzinski, Payton’s Jabari Chiphe, Glenbrook North’s Ryan Cohen and Niles North’s Yogi Oliff.

Danny Grieves sets a date

Metamora has become a household name in Illinois high school basketball the past few years, thanks in large part to coach Danny Grieves.

Under Grieves, the Redbirds have put together consecutive 30-win seasons, finishing second in the state in 2022 and winning a Class 3A state title last season.

This is a central Illinois school where football has ruled for decades. And where basketball enjoyed very little success before Grieves arrived in 2011. Metamora had never won a sectional championship and just six regional titles in the previous 60 years.

But one of the more underrated coaches in the state is calling it a career. After originally planning to retire after the 2024-25 season, Grieves recently announced this will be his last season.

Grieves will bring his final Metamora team to the Chicago area later this month. The Redbirds, who are once again a serious threat in Class 3A, will play at the Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament at York.

The duo of guard Tyler Mason and junior Matthew Zobrist are back from last year’s state title team, and they’ve added Cooper Koch. The 6-8 Koch transferred in this year and has signed with Iowa.