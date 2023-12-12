The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

In strip club extortion case, brother of ex-Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg found guilty

Rommell Kellogg was accused of collecting payments from Arnie’s Idle Hour in Harvey in exchange for the city not closing the club, where prostitution flourished, prosecutors said.

By  Frank Main
 Updated  
The now-closed Arnie’s Idle Hour in Harvey.

Scott Stewart / Sun-Times

A federal jury has convicted a brother of former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg of extortion.

Rommell Kellogg was accused of collecting bribes from Arnie’s Idle Hour in order to keep officials in the south suburb from closing the strip club. He was found guilty Monday after a trial that began Dec. 4.

His cousin Corey Johnson pleaded guilty last month to acting as a bag man. He was accused of accepting bribes from the manager of the club, who was a federal informant.

Johnson collected about $500,000 from the club between 2003 and 2017 and another $35,000, which the FBI had secretly provided to the club’s manager to pay bribes, in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said.

Johnson was accused of passing the money to Rommell Kellogg.

When the payments were late, Harvey police officers were sent to the club to pressure the owners to cough up the money, authorities said.

According to a federal complaint filed in 2019, Eric Kellogg, while he was mayor, led the efforts to shake down the club. He approached the owner in 2003 and demanded payments of $3,000 a month, which he later doubled, according to the complaint.

Eric Kellogg wasn’t charged in the complaint, which referred to him only as “Individual A” and “Mayor of the City of Harvey.” His last term in office ended in 2019.

Before Rommell Kellogg’s trial, he was instructed by U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman that he couldn’t admit evidence that his brother Eric Kellogg was the “real target” of the government’s investigation or speculate why Eric Kellogg wasn’t charged in the case.

The judge also barred Rommell Kellogg from presenting a defense that the government entrapped him.

