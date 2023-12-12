Six decades after original ‘Dog House,’ to-go Portillo’s opens in Rosemont

After years of stalled redevelopment on a blighted corner at Rosemont’s gateway, the monthslong construction of a new Portillo’s there went nearly as fast as it takes to get through the drive-through lanes.

Officials Tuesday morning held a grand opening on the Portillo’s Pick Up on the northwest corner of Mannheim and Higgins roads. It is the popular Chicago-style food chain’s second location without a dining room. The other opened last year in Joliet.

Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens and Michael Portillo, the company’ vice president of restaurant support, cut the ribbon before cars started queuing for the lunch rush. There are two drive-through lanes for ordering and a bypass lane that encircles the building, which has a small lobby to pick up orders placed online or through food delivery apps.

But unlike the larger brick-and-mortar sites in the publicly-traded restaurant chain’s portfolio, the Rosemont eatery doesn’t have tables or seating for indoor dining.

In some ways, it hearkens to Dick Portillo’s original 6-by-12-foot trailer in Villa Park.

