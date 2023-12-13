Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 12:30 to 9:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

People notice you today. In particular, they will notice your success in dealing with finances, as well as handling the things that you own. Talk to parents, bosses and VIPs to finish a project that relates to your job or financial matters that might concern you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect time to finish papers, manuscripts and important writing projects. It’s also a good time to study the past and wrap up loose ends with publishing projects or anything to do with the media, the law and medicine. You’re optimistic, but you are also realistic today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent time to finalize issues related to insurance matters, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. Someone older might have advice for you. Whatever happens will likely favor you. (Perhaps this advantage will be quiet and not obvious to others.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Conversations with partners and close friends will go well. For starters, you’re in a practical, realistic frame of mind. Nevertheless, you’re also willing to entertain big ideas from friends and groups. Someone from the past might be able to help you now. Be open to suggestions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive day at work for you because you will be persistent and persevering. You won’t overlook details. You’re in a practical frame of mind; nevertheless, you will entertain big ideas. Work-related travel is also likely. Use these advantages to finish old business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home and family continue to be a focus. Discussions with your kids will be practical and successful today. You might also see ways to solve old problems related to sports and financial speculation. You’re in the groove today — capitalize on this advantage!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for productive family discussions. In particular, you might discuss an approach about how to finish home repairs. (You certainly have the necessary common sense to do this.) You might also see ways to get help from someone else or a financial institution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Make plans today. You might also use your practical frame of mind to study or learn something. Discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors might wrap up issues that have been dangling. You can get a lot done today because you will be a skilled communicator.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Exercise or outdoor sports will benefit you today. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day for money and finances. You might see ways to boost your income or make money through real estate. Use your clever ideas to wrap up old business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a powerful day for you! Discussions with your kids, especially about old problems, will be productive. You might see ways to move forward with practical plans about sports, future vacations or financial speculation. Although you’re thinking big, you are also grounded and serious today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Research will definitely pay off today. Keep looking for answers or solutions to problems because you will find them. (You’ll be like a dog with a bone.) You make a great impression on bosses today. Competition with a friend or a group might spur you on.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your ambition is aroused today. Travel for pleasure will certainly appeal. Meanwhile, discussions with young people might help you to complete goals or plans you had from the past. Accept help and suggestions from others. In addition to young people helping, you might get advice from someone older or more experienced.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Taylor Swift (1989) shares your birthday. You are confident, resourceful and tenacious. You are a perfectionist when it comes to details. This year brought a major change into your life. In 2024, focus on family responsibilities and service to others. To do this, it’s important to take care of yourself. Time for a makeover?

