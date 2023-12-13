The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Metra Milwaukee North Line trains on the move after hitting vehicle near Edgebrook station on Northwest Side

No injuries were reported and one person was inside the vehicle when it was struck, according to Metra.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Metra train

Sun-Times file

A Metra Milwaukee North Line train struck a vehicle near the Edgebrook station Wednesday morning on the Far Northwest Side.

The inbound train hit the vehicle around 8:05 a.m. at Caldwell Avenue near the Edgebrook station at 6400 N. Kinzua Ave., according to a Metra spokesperson.

One person was inside the vehicle when it was struck but no injuries were reported, according to Metra.

Trains were delayed for 30 to 50 minutes but were moving again by 9 a.m.

