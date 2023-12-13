Body found in Vernon Hills pond is identified as missing teen’s

A body recovered from a Vernon Hills pond has been identified as that of Brissa Romero, a 17-year-old from Carpentersville who was reported missing last week by her family.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that there were no significant injuries and that the teen’s death is consistent with drowning, the Lake County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Divers involved in the second day of the search for the missing teen recovered a body matching her description from a large retention pond near Executive Way and Lakeview Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her SUV, a gray Nissan Rogue, had been pulled out of the same pond a day earlier.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy Wednesday and positively identified the remains as Romero’s.

She last spoke to her family members on Dec. 4 while en route to a holiday work party at a Vernon Hills bowling alley.

