Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Chicago man charged in death of pregnant woman whose body was found dumped in Lake County

After reviewing video surveillance authorities determined Megan Lewis was picked up by Juan A. Vega-Montoya on Nov. 26 in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Her body was found three days later in Old Mill Creek.

By  The Daily Herald
   
After a multi-agency investigation, a Chicago man has been identified as a suspect in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose body was found Nov. 29 on the east shoulder of Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 in Old Mill Creek in north suburban Lake County.

Juan A. Vega-Montoya, 37, of the 2100 block of North Narragansett Avenue has been charged with concealing a homicidal death in connection with the slaying of Megan Lewis, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During an autopsy, the Lake County coroner’s office determined Lewis, also of Chicago, was 16 weeks pregnant. Authorities said Lewis’ body was dumped on the roadside.

After reviewing video surveillance sheriff’s detectives determined Lewis was picked up by Vega-Montoya on Nov. 26 in the area of Cicero Avenue and West Belden Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, according to the release.

Sheriff’s detectives believe Vega-Montoya strangled Lewis in the vehicle during an argument, according to the release.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

