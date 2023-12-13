The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
NBA Sports

Giannis sets Bucks’ record with 64 points

Team cruises to victory against Pacers

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Giannis sets Bucks’ record with 64 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Morry Gash/AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20 of 28 from the field, made 24 of 32 free throws and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks’ Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls.

Antetokounmpo hit both free throws, and Khris Middleton hit a jumper on the next possession to put the Bucks up 108-96. Portis was called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Antetokounmpo scored seven straight for the Bucks to push the lead to 118-100 with 6:26 left.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks. Lillard’s second 3-pointer with 8:06 left in the third quarter was the 2,451st of his career, moving past Kyle Korver for fifth place in NBA history.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo scored on a drive to put the Bucks up 96-80 with 3:40 left in the third period, but the Pacers to 101-94 entering the final period.

Antetokounmpo had 21 points in the first half to pace the Bucks to 70-63 lead.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Washington on Friday night.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Saturday night. ___

Next Up In NBA
Friday opens trading pool, but still no market for Bulls’ Zach LaVine
The Bulls would like you to pay attention to everything but the basketball
With no ‘Joker’ in hand, Bulls still can’t overcome champion Nuggets
Bulls legend Michael Jordan headlines the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor
Bulls take Bucks to overtime, but Giannis’ bully ball prevails in the end
Chicken parmesan and the development of the Bulls’ Patrick Williams
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Driver shot dead in West Lawn identified
Johnny Huizar, 32, was driving Saturday in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue when two people fired shots from a sidewalk, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago State at Northwestern
College Sports
No. 25 Northwestern stunned by visiting Chicago State
Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 30 points to lead the Cougars
By Sun-Times wires
 
Svitlana Iva-Ugryn stands in front of her Ukrainian Village office holding up a photo of the Russian Z symbol that was placed on the window of her business and other local business in the neighborhood.
Ukraine
Sudden rash of ‘disturbing’ Z stickers plastered throughout Ukrainian Village spark fear, anger and sadness
The symbol is alarming to Chicago’s Ukrainian community, especially as support for the country’s fight against Russia has waned since the war started nearly two years ago.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Mohammad Samra
 
Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov (4) shoots a three against Huntley.
High School Basketball
Crystal Lake South has figured out a winning recipe with guard AJ Demirov and a lengthy 1-3-1 defense
By Michael O’Brien
 
Rev. Raymond Goedert at Holy Name Cathedral in March 2013.&nbsp;
Obituaries
Rev. Raymond Goedert, Chicago Archdiocese official who admitted knowing of clergy sexual abuse, dead at 96
Rev. Goedert, a survivor of the Andrea Doria shipwreck, said in a 2007 deposition that he knew 25 priests had broken the law over the years by abusing children but never alerted police.
By Kade Heather
 