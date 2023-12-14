Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will make a great impression on parents, bosses, VIPs and the police — all authority figures in your life. In fact, this could lead to a sudden boost in your income. Gifts and favors might come your way. It’s a good day to seek a loan or ask for help from others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. Likewise, a surprise chance to take a course or learn something new might be an exciting opportunity for you. Meanwhile, relations with people who are “different” or from another culture or a different country are warm and rewarding.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Issues related to your job, your health, or your pet will be positive, although full of surprises. Something unexpected will please you. You might even receive a gift or practical or financial assistance from a partner or a third party. A work-related romance might begin?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is definitely a romantic, flirtatious day for many of you. Admiration from an unexpected source could be thrilling. (It might also catch you off guard.) Meanwhile, surprise invitations to social events, sports outings and the arts will please you. Children might also surprise you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a social, fun-loving time for you; and today, you might spontaneously entertain at home. Be smart and stock the fridge so that you have the option of inviting people over or responding to people who show up on your doorstep. Surprising news from a boss or parent might also occur.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Romantic connections in person or online will be titillating today. All kinds of possibilities are percolating for you. Unexpected invitations might come your way. If so, you will have to act fast because this window of opportunity is brief. Enjoy your day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day for family discussions with a parent or a female relative. In particular, you might discuss financial matters or how to take care of something that you own. You might be able to wrap up something that has been problematic. Someone might even repay a loan?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your social skills are tops today, which is why you’re in a flirtatious, friendly mood. Nevertheless, someone close to you might do or say something that catches you off guard. Expect a few surprises. Enjoy seeing new places and meeting new faces.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and commerce are favored today; however, there is an unstable element present. Things might happen quickly or in an unexpected way. If you perceive an opportunity, act fast because your window of opportunity will be brief. (Save your receipts if you’re impulse shopping.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus and unpredictable Uranus. This means you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups; nevertheless, something might catch you off guard. Hopefully, it’s a surprise invitation? Parents should be vigilant about their kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard today. Fortunately, it will probably promote your good name among your peers. You look good now because fair Venus is at the top of your chart. No doubt others will ask you for advice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Flirtatious vibes are in the air today and for some of you, a platonic friendship could turn romantic. Meanwhile, sudden opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. You might also unexpectedly entertain at home. Surprising news from a friend or a group might also be an eye-opener for you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Vanessa Hudgens (1988) shares your birthday. Your flamboyance can call attention to you. You are a philosophical truth seeker. You have given to others this year. In 2024, you will take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. You will explore philosophies that get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

