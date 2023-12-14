The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Death of woman found in Auburn Gresham trash bin ruled homicide: officials

She was found by a city worker in an alley in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue on Tuesday morning, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
The death of a woman found in a garbage bin Tuesday morning has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

A Streets and Sanitation worker found her body while checking a garbage bin before loading the trash into the truck about 8:30 a.m. in an alley in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to a police report

The still-unidentified woman, who was 43, was partially clothed and her hands and feet were bound, according to the report.

She was dead on the scene and an autopsy Tuesday determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Area detectives are investigating but nobody was in custody.

