Illinois State apologizes to Norfolk State after fan shouts racial slur during game

Illinois State apologized after an incident during a basketball game against Norfolk State on Saturday after fans were heard using racial slurs at a Black player for Norfolk State.

The broadcast crew commentating on the game said they heard fans making comments that were “of a racial nature.”

Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas exchanged words with a fan before the referee got involved.

Norfolk State coach Robert Jones said on social media, “I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur.”

“Those are my kids and I will fight for them,” Jones added. “We have come too far in society to be called the N-word at college basketball game.”

Norfolk State won the game 64-58.

“The men’s basketball game on Saturday between Illinois State and Norfolk State was regrettably marred by the report of a racial slur directed at a Norfolk State player by an Illinois State fan,” Bill Salyer, Illinois State director of athletic communications said in a statement. “The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University. Among Illinois State’s core values are respect for others, diversity, and inclusion.”

Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon and Jones then confronted each other and were issued technical fouls and multiple fans were ejected from the game.

Pedon also apologized to Jones on social media.

“I was wrong for allowing the situation to escalate,” Pedon said in a statement. “This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation and I own that mistake 100%.”

Days later, Jones was not satisfied with the apology.

“For me, you had four opportunities to make it right in person. So let’s not make it right now when 6 million people have seen the video,” Jones said. “There was no apology about anything with the racial slurs. I can’t respect that.”

