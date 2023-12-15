The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid power struggles with parents and bosses this morning because after the moon changes signs, you enter a lovely popular window of time where you will enjoy the company of friends as well as groups and organizations. Therefore, tiptoe this morning.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In the early hours, steer clear of ego battles about politics and beliefs. Very soon, this day changes its tone and you’re suddenly high visibility. People notice you. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have a strong desire to explore new things, new ideas, new places and meet new faces. Ideally, you would like to travel because you feel a need for change of scenery. Avoid early morning clashes about shared property. Wait until the moon changes signs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler, and today in the early hours, you might feel intense emotions when dealing with partners and close friends. Later, you can sort out old business related to shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance issues. You’re willing to work hard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Steer clear of power struggles at work in the early morning. Ironically, later in the day, relations with partners and close friends will be upbeat and joyful. This is a playful time for you! Accept invitations to socialize. You might also want to entertain at home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents need to be patient with their kids in the early morning today. Avoid power struggles that only make everyone miserable. Later in the day, focus instead on how you can help someone — because you can. In fact, to be of service will give you a personal sense of gratification.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid family squabbles, especially with parents in the early morning, because later today, this is actually a fun-loving, playful day! Enjoy short trips, discussions with others, learning new things and exploring money-making ideas. It’s all about timing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Steer clear of arguments in the early morning because all parties will be determined to win because they think “they’re right.” (An impossible situation.) However, for most of this day, you will enjoy quiet times at home and a chance to relax and feel cozy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid money arguments in the early morning. Later today, short trips and conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be upbeat and informative. You might learn something new? You might even teach something to someone?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay calm in the early morning. You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone. Instead, maintain your peace of mind. After the moon alert today, be careful about going overboard shopping because it will be easy to be extravagant. If you fall prey to this, keep your receipts. (And the box.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

After the moon alert is over today, the moon will be in your sign, which gives you a little bit of extra luck over all the other signs. This means you can go after what you want because you just might get it. However, wait until the moon is in your sign.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid clashes with friends and groups in the early morning. Later in the day, you will be relieved to have a bit of privacy and time to yourself if you can swing this. Preferably, solitude in nice surroundings with good food and drink. A little bit of escapism is good for the soul.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Maude Apatow (1997) shares your birthday today. You are upbeat, optimistic and forever curious. You believe in yourself and your abilities. This has been a year of learning and exploration for you. Some deeper thinking. Your payoff comes in 2024, when you can expect kudos, awards, adulation, promotion and acknowledgement. Bravo!

