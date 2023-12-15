Previewing and predicting this weekend’s top boys high school basketball games

The marathon events of the past two weekends –– the Chicago Elite Classic and the Team Rose Shootout –– are in the books.

The holiday tournament pairings have been released and will tip off later this month.

But we have another busy weekend filled with a blend of conference showdowns, a crosstown tussle and a heavyweight matchup featuring both a Chicago area and central Illinois power.

Here is the Weekend Forecast after a 6-2 week of picks last weekend.

Friday

No. 21 Marist (8-1) at No. 10 Benet (9-0)

The Game of the Night is in the East Suburban Catholic Conference, a young, talented league headed up by these two youthful but still highly-regarded teams.

The headliners are the two sophomores: Benet’s Gabe Sularski, fresh off the best game of his young career, and Marist’s Stephen Brown (11 ppg, 5 rpg). They are considered two of the best prospects in the class.

Marist has received a boost from 6-6 senior Darshan Thomas (16 ppg, 8 rpg), the Fenwick transfer who is leading the team in scoring and rebounding. He helps solidify a young team fueled by Brown and sophomore point guard Adoni Vassilakis (10 ppg).

Benet has reloaded but coach Gene Heidkamp is still figuring out his depth, rotation and player combinations, just as you would expect with any inexperienced team. But Sularski, sophomore point guard Jayden Wright and 6-9 junior Daniel Pauliukonis are making impacts.

Hoops Report pick: Benet 50, Marist 47

No. 13 De La Salle (7-1) at No. 5 Brother Rice (10-0)

Another Chicago Catholic League battle for the ranked team that continues to surpass expectations. Will the Brother Rice train slow down after an eye-opening three weeks of the season?

Cale Cosme is the catalyst. Cosme plays a fun game with no fear. He has this team humming while averaging 11.7 points a game and setting the table as the consummate point guard.

The improved production from 6-7 Zavier Fitch (14.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg), who leads the Crusaders in scoring and rebounding, has made such positive strides since last season. Marcos Gonzales (12.8 ppg) is an impactful sophomore guard while Caden Workman (8.2 ppg, 4 rpg) has been an unsung player.

De La Salle does not want to fall two games behind the Catholic League leaders, so it’s an important one for the Meteors if it has visions of winning a regular-season title. The Meteors look the part with their size, length and balance. Coach Gary DeCesare leans on 6-5 Tavariyuan Williams, 6-4 Richard Lindsey, 6-5 sophomore Charles Barnes and guard Bryant Hedrick, who all average in double figures.

Hoops Report pick: Brother Rice 49, De La Salle 46

No. 25 Loyola (8-2) at No. 9 DePaul Prep (9-0)

Another key Chicago Catholic League game, especially for Loyola.

When this one is over the Ramblers will have already played three of the Catholic League powers this season. They would be in a good spot with a win and a 2-1 record against those three with DePaul, Brother Rice and St. Ignatius in the books.

DePaul, meanwhile, hasn’t been tested. Coach Tom Kleinschmidt’s team has been rolling. No team has come within 10 points of the Rams, including solid wins over Niles North and Lane.

It’s early but DePaul is still working to recreate the defense and toughness that drove them to a Class 2A state championship last season.

But there is experience, talent and a ton of balance with PJ Chambers (13 ppg), point guard Makai Kvamme (10 ppg, 5.5 apg), 6-7 Jaylan McElroy (9.5 ppg, 6 rpg), Rob Walls (8 ppg), Jonas Johnson (7.5 ppg) and RaShaun Porter (6 ppg). That and the home floor is enough to get it done.

Hoops Report pick: DePaul 50, Loyola 46

No. 23 Lake Park (7-1) at Glenbard North (8-0)

The DuKane Conference favorite has a new team to worry about in the league race.

Lake Park and high-scoring senior Cam Cerese are right where they expected to be –– at the top of the DuKane. But joining the Lancers is unbeaten Glenbard North, one of the early-season surprises thus far.

Cerese, though, is a dominating difference-maker offensively. The 6-2 guard is pumping in just under 26 points a game. He attacks and is a force as a finisher and complements it with an uncanny mid-range game. He shoots 50 percent from three and can make a living at the free-throw line where he makes 80 percent.

Both Dennasio LaGioia and Tommy Rochford chip in around eight points a game for the Lancers.

Glenbard North is thriving behind the 1-2 senior punch of JJ Hernandez and Jalen Crues.

The 6-5 Hernandez, averaging 15.5 points while shooting 43 percent from three, has been a known commodity as an all-conference performer the past two years. But the athletic 6-6 Crues, a transfer from Wheaton North, has provided a massive impact with 15.8 points and eight rebounds a game.

When you add promising 6-5 sophomore Josh Abushanab (10.8 ppg) to the mix, coach Kevin Tonn has an abundance of size, length and versatility to play with.

Knockdown shooter Jack Schager (7.9 ppg) is the perfect complement on this roster.

This is Glenbard North’s first big test of the season. Are the upstart Panthers, who own a win over Wheaton South, ready to set the tone in the DuKane?

Hoops Report pick: Lake Park 52, Glenbard North 48

Saturday

No. 1 Thornton (6-1) vs. Normal (6-0) at Springfield

There is a long way to go, but both of these teams have realistic hopes of winning state championships in their respective classes — Thornton in 3A and Normal in 4A.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson is front and center with a trio of perimeter threats in Isaiah Green, Meyoh Swansey and Chase Abraham. Johnson demands attention and, as a result, makes it easier for those around him.

It’s not very often Johnson, the top senior in the state who is headed to Illinois next year, matches up against equal size. He will get that and then some with Normal.

The Ironmen have Wright State recruit Jaheem Webber at 6-9 along with 6-8 Noah Cleveland and 6-9 Kobe Walker. Niko Newsome is a 6-5 threat on the wing, while 6-4 Braylon Roman is a Division I-caliber prospect at point guard.

Hoops Report pick: Thornton 63, Normal 58

Downers Grove South (7-1) at No. 7 Downers Grove North (5-1)

This should be a fun one as Downers South is vastly improved and ready to take its shot at the red-hot program down the street.

Highly-ranked Downers Grove North has a target on its back this season, something it’s still adjusting to as the Trojans move forward. The senior backcourt of sharpshooter Jack Stanton, who is headed to Princeton, and Owen Thulin is a good one and sets the tone. Now, can it get consistent support from the supporting cast? Alex Miller, a 6-6 senior wing, is settling in as that third offensive weapon.

Is a much-improved Downers South ready to take a significant step up in class? And do so against neighboring rival Downers North?

Coach Zach Miller’s team is putting points on the board. The Mustangs are averaging 71 points a game during its hot start, almost all of which was done without starting point guard Will Potter.

Potter recently returned from injury and joins a nucleus that features 6-7 senior Justin Sveiteris (13.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg), who has been a regular double-double for DGS, and his multi-dimensional brother, 6-7 junior Danny Sveiteris (10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg). Keon Maggitt chips in with 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals a game.

Hoops Report pick: Downers North 62, Downers South 54

Joliet West (7-3) at No. 8 Warren (9-1)

A Joliet West-Warren matchup in December can only mean the two will square off at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. But that’s not to be as Warren is no longer part of the field of teams at Pontiac.

Nonetheless, it’s an intriguing non-conference game featuring two quality teams from different suburban areas who will get it and go.

What more can you say about the start Warren is off to this season? The Blue Devils have just one loss — to highly-ranked Mount Carmel — and have quality wins over New Trier, Bolingbrook and Stevenson. What’s even more impressive is how they’ve won, beating those three teams by an average victory margin of 16 points a game.

And what more can you say about the play of Jaxson Davis? The freshman point guard leads Warren in scoring at 18 points a game while running the show like a savvy veteran. He’s one of three Blue Devils who average in double figures, including 6-5 Alex Daniels and guard Javerion Banks.

Joliet West has also played a very competitive schedule over the first three weeks and held its own. Plus, it has a player in senior guard Justus McNair, who has signed with Valparaiso, who can impact games at both ends of the floor.

Hoops Report pick: Warren 68, Joliet West 62

