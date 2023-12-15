The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

The autopsy report that the actor drowned in “the heated end of pool,” but that it was a secondary factor.

By  Associated Press
   
Andrew Dalton
SHARE Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Google_Top_Searches.jpg

In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Matthew Perry arrives at the LA Premiere of “Ride” in Los Angeles.

AP Photos

LOS ANGELES — Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Lookingglass Theatre’s ‘Alice’ set for WTTW broadcast
Earliest Mickey Mouse character to enter public domain
‘Stomp’ proves that everything — including the kitchen sink — can make beautiful music
Mai Whelan, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner, a real hero
Larry & Joe celebran ‘la canción navideña en español más famosa del mundo’
‘Only the strong survive,’ Englewood man’s tattoo serves as a show of pride in his neighborhood
The Latest
LEWIS_062223_3.jpg
Lawsuits accuse Chicago police, prosecutors and a judge of framing two men for the murder of an off-duty officer
Edgardo Colon and Tyrone Clay claim prosecutors and detectives hid evidence in the murder of CPD Officer Clifton Lewis. Meanwhile a third man serving time for the killing is making new allegations of misconduct.
By Andy Grimm
 
1827676474.jpg
Bulls
I was wrong about the Bulls’ Coby White and Patrick Williams
Since criticizing them last month, the play of both players have drastically improved.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Molly Hernàndez as Alice during a performance of “Lookingglass Alice” in Chicago. The production will broadcast on PBS on Friday. (Liz Lauren/Lookingglass Theatre Company via AP)
Theater
Lookingglass Theatre’s ‘Alice’ set for WTTW broadcast
“Lookingglass Aalice” is a show where folding chairs fly out of picnic baskets, the White Knight rides a unicycle, characters bounce on massive balls and Alice has a tea party with an audience member.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
2023 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan
College Sports
Our picks to win every college football bowl game, ranked 1-42 in order of (ahem) confidence
Let’s be honest, though: How much do we really know about these bowl teams considering more than half of them have double-digit entries in the transfer portal?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mickey Mouse in 1928’s “Steamboat Willie.”
Movies and TV
Earliest Mickey Mouse character to enter public domain
Current artists and creators will be able to make use of Mickey, but with major limits. It is only the more mischievous, rat-like, non-speaking boat captain in “Steamboat Willie” that has become public.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 