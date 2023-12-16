Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid arguments about politics, religion and philosophical ideas because it’s easy to get carried away with your thoughts. Don’t waste your breath. Meanwhile, a friend might surprise you by taking a certain stance. You might also meet a real character.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents and bosses (as well as the police) might surprise you. This could be because you are confused about something concerning shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances or something related to the wealth and resources of someone else. Tread carefully today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans are unpredictable today. Meanwhile, conversations with partners and close friends are loosey-goosey and impressionable. No one seems to know exactly what’s happening. Therefore, be smart and don’t believe everything you hear. Nothing is reliable. It’s best to know that this is a situation instead of being confident about false information.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Postpone important decisions about how to divide or share something, especially an inheritance or shared property because nobody is in the frame of mind to make an intelligent decision. It’s easy to make assumptions — especially wrong assumptions. Meanwhile, check banking details, because something might surprise you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Expect to be surprised when talking to a friend, spouse or partner. They might make an unexpected suggestion? They might want to turn the tables on something? Meanwhile, romance is disappointing, and certainly confusing. Parents should be vigilant with toddlers, especially with liquids and poisons.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine might be interrupted today. Equipment failures or computer glitches are likely. This could be further exacerbated if you work at home because family discussions and issues at home are even more confusing. Nevertheless, you are keen to press on! Be careful about false confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, everyone will encounter cancellations with social plans and unexpected events regarding sports, fun outings and the arts. Daily conversations are rife with confusion and assumptions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do what you can to keep the peace today because domestic harmony is threatened. This could be because of a minor accident at home. Appliances might not work. Power outages are likely. In addition, something to do with money and cash flow is confusing, which is always unsettling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you don’t have the full confidence and energy that you usually do. This could be because your daily routine is interrupted. Do note: This is an accident-prone day both verbally and physically. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Tread carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unusual might impact them. Guard what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you feel vaguely confused about something today. (Don’t worry, because everyone feels this way.) Be careful about impulse spending.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tricky day! In one way, issues regarding money, cash flow and your possessions are confusing and cannot be trusted. Furthermore, you feel restless. In fact, this is an accident-prone day for you. Ironically, you also feel confident and proactive. Be careful!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When listening to authority figures, bosses and parents, take everything with a grain of salt because there is a general air of confusion everywhere. People are not really sure of things. This is why you feel restless and unsettled. When in doubt, do nothing. Keep your eyes and ears open so that you know what’s going on around you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Park Seo-Joon (1988) shares your birthday. You have a wonderful imagination; nevertheless, you are grounded and logical. You are intelligent and sharp-witted. This year has been a time of recognition of your achievements. In 2024, you will finish a nine-year cycle by letting go of people, places and possessions that might have held you back.

