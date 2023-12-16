The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul

Nick Martinelli scored 16 points, and the Wildcats rebounded from a stunning loss at home to Chicago State on Wednesday.

By  Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
   
AP23351035447268.jpg

Northwestern guard Boo Buie chases the ball during the second half Saturday. Buie scored 11 points.

Matt Marton/AP

Nick Martinelli scored 16 points and No. 25 Northwestern bounced back from a stunning loss to beat DePaul 56-46 on Saturday at Wintrust Arena.

Ryan Langborg added 14 points, Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie each had 11 and the Wildcats (8-2) came away with a win they sorely needed after getting beaten at home by Chicago State on Wednesday night.

They took control in the second half and sent the Blue Demons (2-8) to their sixth loss in seven games.

Martinelli carried Northwestern in the first half with 12 points. Langborg made four 3-pointers in the game.

Barnhizer found his rhythm after scoring one point and missing all seven shots in the first half. He finished 4 of 13 from the field and made two 3-pointers.

Boo Buie, averaging 18.9 points coming in, was 4 of 14 with five rebounds and four assists. He also committed three turnovers.

Northwestern shot just 36%, but made enough plays to beat DePaul for the sixth time in the past seven games.

Jeremiah Oden led DePaul with 12 points. The Blue Demons dropped their eighth straight against Top 25 teams.

It was 37-34 with just under 13 minutes remaining when Barnhizer made a 3 and drove for a layup after picking off a pass to make to spark a 13-4 run.

Buie hit a step-back 3 and Martinelli made a runner during that spurt. Barnhizer nailed another 3 to make it 50-38 with just over six minutes remaining, and the Wildcats remained in control the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats won a road game as a ranked team for the first time since 1969, though their stay in the Top 25 figures to be a short one.

DePaul: It was more of the same for the Blue Demons, who were unable to put together back-to-back wins after beating Louisville. They are 27-47 in two-plus seasons under coach Tony Stubblefield. 

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats play Arizona State in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

DePaul: The Blue Demons open Big East play with a home game against Villanova on Dec. 23.

