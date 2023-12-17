Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Just coast for the early part of today during the moon alert because things are confusing. Don’t shop except for food or gas. Make no important decisions. After the moon alert is over, you will suddenly feel confident, especially talking to bosses and parents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Agree to nothing important this morning, especially when talking to authority figures. However, after the moon alert is over, you can move forward with confidence. People will help you. Friends will be reliable. You might also make an appeal to groups or organizations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans are loosey-goosey, especially this morning. However, after the moon alert is over, your day begins to take shape in a solid way. Discussions with authority figures will be important and very likely entail increased responsibilities about something. Whatever it is, you can handle it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Postpone important decisions about shared property and money issues during the moon alert. Be smart. Wait until it’s over. Rules and regulations cannot be ignored today. Meanwhile, discussions with ex-partners and old friends might tell you something important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be cooperative with others, especially this morning. However, agree to nothing important until the moon alert is over. When it’s over, you can make decisions about shared property with confidence. You might feel financially squeezed or worried about support from others. (A boss or parent might help you.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your focus on home and family continues, especially relating to past issues with kids or social events. After the moon alert is over today, discuss responsibilities, duties and obligations with ex-partners and old friends so that everyone knows where the boundaries are and what to expect of each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t be too eager to act today. Check above to see the limitations of today’s moon alert. However, once the moon alert is over, you will be surprisingly productive. In particular, you can finish old business related to family or home repairs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although this is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe items, do not do so until the moon alert is over. Old flames might be back in your life today. Meanwhile, children could be an increased responsibility. Accept this, because it goes with the territory.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This morning is a fun-loving time with respect to the arts, sports events and playful activities with kids. However, it’s a poor time to make important decisions or shop. Once the moon alert is over, everything will shift and family responsibilities will take on a serious note. Nevertheless, you will be productive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you’re dealing with serious concerns today; nevertheless, you feel optimistic and confident. Wait until the moon alert is over today before you make important decisions. Ultimately, this is a good day to deal with the past and wrap up old business.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon alert takes place in your sign, which might make you feel loosey-goosey and indecisive. Possibly emotional. Make no important decisions during this time. Once it is over, you can deal with shopping and financial matters with confidence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

After the moon alert is over today, the moon will be in your sign and things will tend to go your way. You will be serious about something and willing to take on duties and responsibilities. However, you will do this with a positive attitude.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eugene Levy (1946) shares your birthday. You are honest, straightforward, practical and realistic. You speak your mind and say what you mean. This year you have wrapped up many things and let go of what was no longer relevant. Next year you will open new doors and explore new avenues.

