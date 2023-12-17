Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

A case could be made that Saturday was the most interesting of the season so far. Kudos to the folks in Romeoville, Springfield and at Sandburg for putting together some interesting matchups.

Teams from all over the area that wouldn’t usually face each other squared off yesterday: Stagg beat Barrington, Fremd beat Perspectives-Leadership, McHenry beat Phillips, Thornton beat Normal and more. You can read it all below but those are fun games that will impact the rankings for weeks.

After two long weeks of shootouts I needed a break from that unfortunately. I watched the first half of Hersey at Lake Zurich and then headed up to Gurnee to see Warren beat Joliet West.

The rankings will be out this evening, there are a few games involving ranked teams this afternoon that I’m going to wait on.

Super 25 scores

No. 1 Thornton 44, Normal 37: Well, the Wildcats are certainly the No. 1 team in Central Illinois. Chase Abraham scored 16 and Morez Johnson added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 2 Curie 66, Thornwood 43: Will Gonzalez led the way with 15 points and 5 assists.

Webster Groves, Mo. 69, Mount Carmel 66 OT: The Caravan loses on the road. Lee Marks scored 21.

No. 5 Brother Rice 53, Lyons 39

No. 7 Downers Grove North 41, Downers Grove South 37

No. 8 Warren 71, Joliet West 60

No. 14 Lindblom 59, Herrin 47

No. 16 New Trier 66, Saguaro, Ari. 34: That’s a perfect 3-0 in Arizona for the Trevians.

No. 17 Bolingbrook 69, Hinsdale Central 63

No. 20 Lincoln Park 56, Oak Park 53: Damian Pearson Jr. had 16 points and sophomore Larry Harris added 13 points and 8 rebounds. Impressive win for the Lions after the spirited victory against Young on Friday night. This game could easily have been a trap, Oak Park has been a threat against several ranked teams this year. Max Johnson scored 23 for the Huskies. I’m looking forward to seeing them at Pontiac.

No. 21 Marist 76, Jones 47: Marquis Vance scored 14 and Darshan Thomas added 12 points.

Dunbar, DC 68, Rich 62

No. 23 Lake Park 63, St. Francis 56: Cam Cerese scored 35 points and the Lancers are 9-1. Really solid weekend.

Other notable games

Antioch 48, Grayslake North 33: The Sequoits are 4-0 in conference after a rugged non-conference schedule. Carter Webb led with 18 points.

First Assembly Christian, Tenn. 65, Simeon 56

Fremd 54, Perspectives-Leadership 53 OT

Hansberry 57, Manley 49

Hyde Park 49, Richwoods 46: Remember back when Thornton beat Richwoods and we all thought it was part of the proof the Wildcats deserved to be No. 1? Jurrell Baldwin had 17 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Lake Zurich 65, Hersey 63

McHenry 76, Phillips 63

Naperville North 50, East Aurora 34

Neuqua Valley 54, Marian Catholic 46

Niles North 91, Taft 77: That’s a fun score. Yaris Irby scored 33 and Hunter Gawron added 22 points.

Romeoville 65, Fenwick 48

St. Laurence 38, Hillcrest 35

Stagg 69, Barrington 61

Yorkville 56, Lincoln-Way East 55: Sounds like all the Foxes are finally playing. Jason Jakstys led with 21 points. Jory Boley scored 13 and Bryce Salek scored the game-winning layup. This was a preseason ranked team, so keep an eye on Yorkville.

Top performances

Christ The King’s CJ Worsham: 21 points, 11 rebounds 5 assists in a 55-38 win vs. Leo.

Glenbrook South’s Anestis Hadjistamoulou: 21 points, 4 rebounds 3 steals in a 47-39 win vs. Watervliet.

Lincoln-Way East’s BJ Powell: 24 points, 4 assists in a 56-55 loss to Yorkville

York’s AJ Levine: 23 points in a 70-42 win vs. IC Catholic.

Saturday’s takes