The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
College Sports Sports

Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord lands at Syracuse; Illinois RB Reggie Love III commits to Purdue

Love led the Illini in rushing with 567 yards in eight games.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord lands at Syracuse; Illinois RB Reggie Love III commits to Purdue
Illinois running back Reggie Love III will transfer to Purdue.

Illinois running back Reggie Love III will transfer to Purdue.

Erin Hooley/AP

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who started every game this season for Ohio State, announced Sunday he is transferring to Syracuse.

McCord passed for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season at Ohio Sate, but first as a starter for the seventh-ranked Buckeyes (11-1). He was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia and a high school teammate of Ohio State All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Also on Sunday, former Illinois running back Reggie Love III committed to Purdue. Love led the Illini in rushing with 567 yards in eight games.

McCord is the latest transfer addition for new Syracuse coach Fran Brown. The former Georgia assistant coach has also received transfer commits from former Bulldogs receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes.

Brown is a New Jersey native who previously worked at Temple and Rutgers before spending two seasons with Georgia.

Georgia has had a total of 15 scholarship players enter the transfer portal during the December window, including linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2022, and freshman cornerback A.J. Harris, a former five-star recruit.

Dumas-Johnson’s 2023 season was cut short by a forearm injury he suffered during a Nov. 4 victory over Missouri. He finished with 34 tackles, including 5.5 for losses and 3.5 sacks.

CJ Allen stepped into the lineup in place of Dumas-Johnson, recording 24 tackles and earning a pair of SEC Freshman of the Week awards over the final four games.

Harris was one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, but decided to move on after seeing action in just seven games.

Mississippi also had a busy weekend in the transfer portal, adding former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen and two former Tennessee players, defensive end Tyler Baron and defensive back Tamarion McDonald.

Next Up In College Sports
DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield on struggles: ‘I could’ve never envisioned the situation we’re in right now’
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul
Northwestern’s reawakening with transfer QB Ben Bryant is inspiration for the ages
Our picks to win every college football bowl game, ranked 1-42 in order of (ahem) confidence
Illinois State apologizes to Norfolk State after fan shouts racial slur during game
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Halftime: Bears, Browns knotted at 7 in ugly offensive matchup
Quarterback Justin Fields went 12-for-21 for 101 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The pick came on a Hail Mary that Fields threw into the end zone as the half ended.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Bears’ Teven Jenkins was hurt during the second quarter against the Browns.
Bears
Bears LG Teven Jenkins carted to locker room after injury vs. Browns
The Bears sent veteran Cody Whitehair in to take his spot.
By Jason Lieser
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
Officers responded Sunday morning to the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said. A second person was grazed in the face by gunfire and declined treatment at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_02__1_.JPG
News
Chicago police officer injured in crash while assisting motorist on Dan Ryan Expressway
The officer was parked behind the motorist and providing traffic control when another vehicle struck them, causing them to hit the motorist in front of them, Illinois State police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield is 2-8 in his third season at the school.
College Sports
DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield on struggles: ‘I could’ve never envisioned the situation we’re in right now’
The Blue Demons are 2-8 — and Stubblefield 27-47 overall — after a brutal offensive no-show against Northwestern.
By Steve Greenberg
 