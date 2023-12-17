The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
College Sports Sports

No. 16 Illinois never trails in 74-57 win over Colgate

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE No. 16 Illinois never trails in 74-57 win over Colgate
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., right, drives to the basket as Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt defends.

Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., right, drives to the basket as Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt defends.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help No. 16 Illinois lead from start to finish in a 74-57 victory over Colgate on Sunday.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

Colgate (6-5), which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points. Keegan Records, the preseason Patriot League Player and Defensive Player of the Year, was held to nine points.

Down by as many as 22 points in the second half (51-29), Colgate made eight straight field goals late in the half as part of a run that drew the Raiders within 62-53 with 3:35 left.

The Illini led 44-27 at halftime.

They got off to a quick 9-0 lead, forcing Colgate to call a timeout less than three minutes into the game. It was 14-0 before Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt sank a 3-pointer with 16:21 to go in the half.

The Illini came into the game ranked fourth in total rebounds per game (45) and outrebounded Colgate 43-25, led by Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers with eight apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Colgate: The three-time defending Patriot League champion Raiders gave Illinois fits late in the second half, mainly with tough defense. The Raiders came into the game leading the Patriot League in scoring defense (63.9 points per game).

Illinois: Worries about how Illinois would play in between games against No. 12 Tennessee and rival Missouri were quickly dispelled as the Illini shot 48% from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws and dominated the boards 24-12 in the first half against Colgate.

UP NEXT

Colgate: Stop three on the Raiders’ four-game road trip will be Tuesday at Iona.

Illinois: The Illini will travel to St. Louis on Tuesday for the annual Braggin’ Rights game vs. Missouri.

Next Up In College Sports
Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord lands at Syracuse; Illinois RB Reggie Love III commits to Purdue
DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield on struggles: ‘I could’ve never envisioned the situation we’re in right now’
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul
Northwestern’s reawakening with transfer QB Ben Bryant is inspiration for the ages
Our picks to win every college football bowl game, ranked 1-42 in order of (ahem) confidence
The Latest
The Bears’ Teven Jenkins was hurt during the second quarter against the Browns.
Bears
Bears LG Teven Jenkins carted to locker room with concussion vs. Browns, ruled out for game
The Bears sent veteran Cody Whitehair in to take his spot.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a touchdown pass Sunday.
Bears
Halftime: Bears, Browns knotted at 7 in ugly offensive matchup
Quarterback Justin Fields went 12-for-21 for 101 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The pick came on a Hail Mary that Fields threw into the end zone as the half ended.
By Patrick Finley
 
Illinois running back Reggie Love III will transfer to Purdue.
College Sports
Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord lands at Syracuse; Illinois RB Reggie Love III commits to Purdue
Love led the Illini in rushing with 567 yards in eight games.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
Officers responded Sunday morning to the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said. A second person was grazed in the face by gunfire and declined treatment at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_02__1_.JPG
News
Chicago police officer injured in crash while assisting motorist on Dan Ryan Expressway
The officer was parked behind the motorist and providing traffic control when another vehicle struck them, causing them to hit the motorist in front of them, Illinois State police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 