Plane hit by luggage cart at O’Hare, passengers forced to evacuate

Passengers evacuated a plane at O’Hare Airport on Saturday night when a baggage cart struck one of the jet’s engines, according to police officials.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, an AeroMexico flight to Guadalajara was preparing to depart when a luggage cart driven by an employee hit the plane’s left engine, according to a representative with the Department of Aviation.

Police described the incident as “non-criminal.” No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred nearly two weeks after the wingtips of two planes collided at the airport while waiting on the tarmac.