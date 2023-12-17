The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Plane hit by luggage cart at O’Hare, passengers forced to evacuate

Shortly after midnight Saturday, an AeroMexico flight to Guadalajara was preparing to depart when a luggage cart driven by an employee hit the plane’s left engine.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Plane hit by luggage cart at O’Hare, passengers forced to evacuate
CPD_01.JPG

Passengers evacuated a plane at O’Hare Airport on Saturday night when a baggage cart struck one of the jet’s engines, according to police officials.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, an AeroMexico flight to Guadalajara was preparing to depart when a luggage cart driven by an employee hit the plane’s left engine, according to a representative with the Department of Aviation.

Police described the incident as “non-criminal.” No injuries were reported.

Related

The crash occurred nearly two weeks after the wingtips of two planes collided at the airport while waiting on the tarmac.

Next Up In News
As city readies clean-up of West Loop homeless encampment, residents and nearby workers hope more resources are offered
Naperville man arrested at O’Hare in fatal Austin stabbing
Robber sought in Elmhurst bank holdup
Lincoln Square stabbing victim concerned for others as his attacker remains at large
Teen shot, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham
South Side Christmas toy drive seeks donations to serve 10,000 kids: ‘We need a miracle on 95th Street’
The Latest
Andrew Bers has been living in a West Loop homeless encampment for the last two months, On Monday, the city plans to clear the area. “This ain’t the first time they’ve done this to me. I’ll just find another viaduct and do the same thing,” Bers says.
Crime
As city readies clean-up of West Loop homeless encampment, residents and nearby workers hope more resources are offered
A stretch near Clinton and Lake streets that the local alderperson calls ‘a magnet for narcotics and violent crime’ will be cleared. But the welfare of the street dwellers is of concern to people in the area.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney sits on the field after a failed Hail Mary at the end of Sunday’s game against the Browns.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Another blown game
The Bears found out why Cleveland Browns Stadium is called the Factory of Sadness.
By Sun-Times staff
 
gavel.jpg
Crime
Naperville man arrested at O’Hare in fatal Austin stabbing
Alexander Iwerebon, 27, was arrested Friday. He allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man to death in the 5800 block of West Division Street on Nov. 14.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Browns quarterback Joe Flacco looks on Sunday.
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Browns
Throwing for 200 yards shouldn’t be a lot to ask for in the modern NFL, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for less than that Sunday for the 23rd time in 35 career starts.
By Patrick Finley
 
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) returns an interception in front of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore.
NFL
Niners clinch NFC West with 45-29 rout of Cardinals
The Cardinals ran for 234 yards, finding some holes in the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense.
By David Brandt | AP
 