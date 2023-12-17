Plane hit by luggage cart at O’Hare, passengers forced to evacuate
Shortly after midnight Saturday, an AeroMexico flight to Guadalajara was preparing to depart when a luggage cart driven by an employee hit the plane’s left engine.
Passengers evacuated a plane at O’Hare Airport on Saturday night when a baggage cart struck one of the jet’s engines, according to police officials.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, an AeroMexico flight to Guadalajara was preparing to depart when a luggage cart driven by an employee hit the plane’s left engine, according to a representative with the Department of Aviation.
Police described the incident as “non-criminal.” No injuries were reported.
The crash occurred nearly two weeks after the wingtips of two planes collided at the airport while waiting on the tarmac.
