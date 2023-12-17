The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

President Biden was leaving his campaign office Sunday evening when a sedan struck a Secret Service vehicle. Biden entered his SUV and was driven to his home.

By  Colleen Long | Associated Press
   
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a sedan hitting a Secret Service vehicle in his motorcade as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington on Sunday evening.

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden ’s motorcade Sunday night as the president was leaving his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

As Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

