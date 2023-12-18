The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A pleasant day to begin your week. Conversations with bosses and parents might boost your wealth or your earnings. This will work if you’re trying to get back wages or something that was owed to you from the past. Good day to ask for a loan or mortgage.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to learn something or study anything that interests you. You also will make headway on working on a manuscript or a special paper. Legal and medical matters are favored. You might want to make travel plans for the future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re high visibility today. You look attractive, and because of this, colleagues will help you. For some of you, a work-related romance might begin. This is a particularly good day to discuss how to divide or share something like an inheritance. It’s also a good day to seek a loan or a mortgage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a restless day. Feelings of escapism and a desire for change might lead to a social outing with friends or kids. An ex-partner or old friend from your past might be part of your plans, especially if these plans involve groups or organizations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in a playful mood this week, which is why you will accept invitations to party and socialize. You will also enjoy fun outings with kids and sports events. Today you might settle banking matters to your favour. Work colleagues will help you to finish an old project.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day! You’re focused on home and family; nevertheless, conversations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive. Financial speculation is promising. Make vacation plans for the future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a pleasant and productive day at work for you. You might see ways to boost your income. Look for ways to finish up old projects and wrap up old business, particularly related to shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues. Your mind is clear, sharp and positive!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize! Meet friends for lunch. Enjoy time by yourself with a coffee. You’ll be charming and diplomatic with everyone you meet; plus, you’ll be encouraging and positive minded in conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors. This is a gift!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In one way this is a strong day because the sun and Mars are in your sign. You have energy and drive. Nevertheless, your focus is on your private life today. Perhaps home and family require your interest? Perhaps you want to be reclusive with a romantic partner?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a strong need to talk to others today either by email, social media or in person. Meanwhile, others will be glad to hear from you, especially about creative or artistic issues. Clear up old business related to kids. You might also make final arrangements for a vacation or a social outing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You look good to others, which is why this is a great time to make your pitch if you want a raise or explore ways of boosting your income. Behind-the-scenes research will benefit you, especially related to real estate or anything to do with home and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely day for you! The moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which makes you want to explore travel opportunities as well as avenues in medicine, the law and higher education. Meanwhile, an old friend might help you with a home or family issue. Accept this help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Katie Holmes (1978) shares your birthday. You’re a quick learner and you have a strong imagination. You like to make plans far into the future. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle for you — a time for new beginnings, adventures and change. Set some goals. You might take on a leadership role.

