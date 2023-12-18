The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Nation/World News

Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula

The eruption appears to have occurred about 2.4 miles from the town of Grindavik. In November, strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes, raised eruption fears.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula
People in Reykjavik watch as the night sky is illuminated by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula about 30 miles away.

People in Reykjavik watch as the night sky is illuminated by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula about 30 miles away.

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM — A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert.

The eruption appears to have occurred about 2.4 miles from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Grainy webcam video showed the moment of the eruption as a flash of light illuminating the sky at 22:17 local time. As the eruption spread, magma, or semi-molten rock, could be seen spewing along the ridge of a hill.

“The magma flow seems to be at least a hundred cubic meters per second, maybe more. So this would be considered a big eruption in this area at least,” Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection and Emergency Management told the Icelandic public broadcaster, RUV.

In November, police evacuated the town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and grounded flights across Europe for days because of fears ash could damage airplane engines.

Scientists say a new eruption would likely produce lava but not an ash cloud.

Iceland’s foreign minister, Bjarne Benediktsson, said on X that there are “no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open.”

A coast guard helicopter will attempt to confirm the exact location — and size — of the eruption, and will also measure gas emissions.

Grindavik, a fishing town of 3,400, sits on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 31 miles southwest of the capital Reykjavik and not far from Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s main facility for international flights.

Next Up In News
Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000
Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court
Man fatally shot in Austin
U.S. Rep. Schneider, college students talk antisemitism on campus
5-year-old boy dies, 5 others hospitalized after becoming ill at Pilsen migrant shelter
4 more children and woman from Pilsen migrant shelter are hospitalized
The Latest
James Free holds the rare gold Nike Jordan 3s that were dropped in a donation chute at Portland Rescue Mission. “I’m just so happy to be a part of this.”
Nation/World
Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000
A rare pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3s made for director Spike Lee was auctioned by Sotheby’s. The proceeds will benefit the Portland Rescue Mission.
By Associated Press
 
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cannot move charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia to federal court.
Nation/World
Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court
Meadows was indicted along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges that they illegally conspired to keep Trump in power after the 2020 election.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Austin
Officers found the man, 44, lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of North Mango Avenue about 7:50 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Philly big man Joel Embiid gets 40 points, but Bulls get last laugh with victory
The game came down to a defensive stand in the final seconds. Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Alex Caruso all chipped in to make it, and the Bulls improved to 6-3 in their last nine games.
By Joe Cowley
 
KW_CST_121923_4001.jpg
High School Basketball
Bolingbrook continues dominant start in conference win against Homewood-Flossmoor
Once the Raiders started getting stops, each player exuded confidence. Expectations are high for them this season.
By Kyle Williams
 