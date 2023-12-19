Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a bit of a dreamy day. You might be lost in your own daydreams and fantasies, which is why you need to pay attention. (Check moon alert.) After that moon alert is over, and the moon is in your sign, you’ll be on track and in charge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel tenderhearted and sympathetic to a friend. Or perhaps you want to help a charitable group? Kindness is the most important thing. Nevertheless, before you spend money or make big decisions, check the moon alert. Enjoy privacy later in the day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re high visibility for most of this day, which means some people know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this. Late in the day, friendships will be important. However, check the moon alert above to be in the know.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You want to do something different. You want a bit of adventure or a change of scenery. Go someplace you’ve never been before even if it’s a coffee shop or a store. By evening, you are definitely high visibility. Be aware of this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters and issues related to shared property might be on your mind for most of this day. Do not sign papers or make important decisions during the moon alert. Afterward, try to do something different to shake things up a little.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because for most of this day, the moon is opposite your sign. Also be aware of the moon alert. Enjoy schmoozing with others because this is a dreamy day. Appreciate your surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might initially have a strong sense of service in wanting to help someone today. If so, by all means do so because you will feel great afterward. (Every time we help someone else, we get increased self-respect.) Restrict your shopping to food and gas during the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a pleasant day. It’s also a good time for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself. However, refrain from doing this during the time of the moon alert. Nevertheless, it’s a good day to relax and schmooze with others. Take it easy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Indulge yourself with some pleasurable moments today. Get outside and enjoy the fresh air if weather permits. You will also enjoy the arts, music performances, galleries or anyplace that displays the creative talents of others. Enjoy socializing; then later in the day, relax at home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will prefer spending my time at home today. Pamper yourself. Explore self-care and relaxing techniques so that you have a warm feeling in your tummy. It’s important to take care of yourself because you are your only resource. This evening, enjoy conversations with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t worry if you spend a lot of time today being lost in a fantasy world. (We all need days like this at times.) Meanwhile, you make a wonderful impression on others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs, because fair Venus is high in your chart. Check the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you might be focused on financial matters and shopping, do be aware of the restrictions due to the moon alert. Afterwards, the moon will enter your sign, which is empowering. (Granted it will make you more emotional than usual.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Annie Murphy (1986) shares your birthday today. You are energetic, daring and courageous. You are highly individualistic, and seldom hesitant to express your feelings. This is a slower paced year and time to rejuvenate your energy. Concentrate on your needs, especially about relationships with people who have your back and who will bring you happiness.

