Woman and boy, 14, burned in New City blaze: CFD

A blaze that erupted in a multi-unit apartment building left a woman and a 14-year-old boy hospitalized early Tuesday in the New City neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 1901 W. 47th St. about 1:25 a.m. where they rescued a 47-year-old woman and the boy, the police and fire departments said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in critical condition with burns to the body while the boy was in fair condition with “minor burns” to his arm, according to police.