The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Woman and boy, 14, burned in New City blaze: CFD

The woman, 47, was listed in critical condition while the boy’s burn injuries were not as serious, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman and boy, 14, burned in New City blaze: CFD
Firefighters battle a blaze at 1901 W 47th St. on Dec 19, 2023.

Firefighters battle a blaze at 1901 W 47th St. on Dec 19, 2023.

Chicago Fire Department

A blaze that erupted in a multi-unit apartment building left a woman and a 14-year-old boy hospitalized early Tuesday in the New City neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 1901 W. 47th St. about 1:25 a.m. where they rescued a 47-year-old woman and the boy, the police and fire departments said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in critical condition with burns to the body while the boy was in fair condition with “minor burns” to his arm, according to police.

Next Up In News
Woman critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing
Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula
Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000
Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court
Man fatally shot in Austin
U.S. Rep. Schneider, college students talk antisemitism on campus
The Latest
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
Woman critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing
The woman, 18, was in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue when a man stabbed her in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friends won’t get hearing aids, so we have to yell
It’s embarrassing to speak so loudly at a restaurant.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
John Boyd Jr, president of the National Black Farmers Association, stands with film co-director, Josh Tickell, in front of a “Common Ground” poster at the film’s Washington, D.C. premiere on Nov. 13.
Columnists
‘Common Ground’ shows power of film to drive change, for environment’s sake
The documentary offers hope at a time when environmental degradation, the climate crisis, the extinction crisis and threats to our natural resources are making us cynical.
By Ben Jealous
 
Slow-cooker enchilada chicken is a meal that will delight the whole family.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a casual meal, try slow-cooker enchilada chicken
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 