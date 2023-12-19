Chicago State defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 78-68

Wesley Cardet Jr.’s 20 points helped Chicago State defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 78-68 on Monday night at the Jones Convocation Center.

Cardet was 6 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Cougars (6-9). Noble Crawford added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and eight steals. Brent Davis had 11 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Vaqueros (3-9) were led in scoring by Elijah Elliott, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 16 points and two steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Daylen Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Chicago State’s next game is Wednesday against Bethune-Cookman at home, and UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Incarnate Word on Saturday.