Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Chicago State defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 78-68

Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 20 points for the Cougars.

By  Associated Press
   
Chicago State’s Wesley Cardet Jr., shown during the Cougars’ win over Northwestern, scored 20 points in Monday’s victory over UT Rio Grande Valley.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Wesley Cardet Jr.’s 20 points helped Chicago State defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 78-68 on Monday night at the Jones Convocation Center.

Cardet was 6 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Cougars (6-9). Noble Crawford added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and eight steals. Brent Davis had 11 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Vaqueros (3-9) were led in scoring by Elijah Elliott, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 16 points and two steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Daylen Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Chicago State’s next game is Wednesday against Bethune-Cookman at home, and UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Incarnate Word on Saturday.

