Tuesday, December 19, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Hersey’s Kyle Irwin (5) and Nick Ahlquist (1) battle for the ball with Lake Zurich’s Connor Strauss (20).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Morris, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Rochelle, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Lycee Francais at Beacon, 6:30

Wolcott at ACERO-Cruz, 6:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Noble Academy at Johnson, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Hansberry, 5:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Mooseheart at Christian Liberty, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL

Bogan at Kennedy, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL

DuSable at Back of the Yards, 4:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at Fenton, 7:00

West Chicago at Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 6:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Chicago Academy, 5:00

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Back of the Yards at Goode, 5:00

Bowen at Orr, 6:30

Bremen at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Carver at Thornwood, 6:30

Centennial at Kankakee, 6:30

Chesterton at Schaumburg Christian, 6:15

Coal City at Beecher, 7:00

Comer at Vocational, 5:00

Crete-Monee at Lincoln-Way East, 6:00

Crossroads Christian at Aurora Central, 7:00

Daystar at Dunbar, 5:00

Durand at North Boone, 7:00

Dwight at Ridgeview, 7:00

Earlville at Annawan, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Indian Creek, 6:45

Evergreen Park at Hinsdale South, 6:30

Geneseo at Dixon, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Henry-Senachwine at Ridgewood (IL), 7:30

Intrinsic-Belmont at Morton Grove Academy, 5:15

Lane at St. Ignatius, 6:30

Latin at Christ the King, 6:30

Lemont at Andrew, 6:30

Lockport at Stevenson, 7:30

Maine West at Leyden, 6:30

Mansueto at Kelly, 6:30

Manteno at Shepard, 6:30

Midland at Illinois Valley Central, 7:00

Miramar (FL) at Hillcrest, 6:30

North Shore at Roycemore, 5:45

Plano at Yorkville, 6:30

Richards (Chgo) at Harlan, 5:00

Richards at Brooks, 6:30

Sandburg at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Somonauk at Reed-Custer, 6:45

South Shore at Prtizker, 5:30

Southland at Chicago Military, 7:00

St. Rita at Oak Forest, 6:00

Sullivan at Little Village, 7:00

UC-Woodlawn at Reavis, 6:00

UIC Prep at Chicago Math & Science, 6:30

Warren at Marian Central, 7:00

Wilmington at Momence, 6:45

Woodland at Fieldcrest, 7:00

Yorkville Christian at Auburn, 7:30

EASTLAND

Pecatonica vs. South Beloit, 5:30

Eastland vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

FORRESTON

Oregon vs. Polo, 7:30

Lena-Winslow vs. Newman, 6:00

Milledgeville vs. Warren (IL), 6:00

Winnebago vs. Stockton, 7:30

HEYWORTH

Heyworth vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5:30

Horizon-Southwest vs. St. Thomas More, 7:00

LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE (KY)

De La Salle vs. Little Rock Central (AR), 4:30

WATSEKA

Clifton Central vs. Watseka, 5:00

Iroquois West vs. Hoopestone, 6:15

McNamara vs. St. Anne, 7:30

