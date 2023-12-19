Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at Morris, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru at Rochelle, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Lycee Francais at Beacon, 6:30
Wolcott at ACERO-Cruz, 6:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Noble Academy at Johnson, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Hansberry, 5:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Mooseheart at Christian Liberty, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL
Bogan at Kennedy, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL
DuSable at Back of the Yards, 4:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at Fenton, 7:00
West Chicago at Elgin, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 6:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Chicago Academy, 5:00
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Back of the Yards at Goode, 5:00
Bowen at Orr, 6:30
Bremen at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Carver at Thornwood, 6:30
Centennial at Kankakee, 6:30
Chesterton at Schaumburg Christian, 6:15
Coal City at Beecher, 7:00
Comer at Vocational, 5:00
Crete-Monee at Lincoln-Way East, 6:00
Crossroads Christian at Aurora Central, 7:00
Daystar at Dunbar, 5:00
Durand at North Boone, 7:00
Dwight at Ridgeview, 7:00
Earlville at Annawan, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Indian Creek, 6:45
Evergreen Park at Hinsdale South, 6:30
Geneseo at Dixon, 7:00
Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Henry-Senachwine at Ridgewood (IL), 7:30
Intrinsic-Belmont at Morton Grove Academy, 5:15
Lane at St. Ignatius, 6:30
Latin at Christ the King, 6:30
Lemont at Andrew, 6:30
Lockport at Stevenson, 7:30
Maine West at Leyden, 6:30
Mansueto at Kelly, 6:30
Manteno at Shepard, 6:30
Midland at Illinois Valley Central, 7:00
Miramar (FL) at Hillcrest, 6:30
North Shore at Roycemore, 5:45
Plano at Yorkville, 6:30
Richards (Chgo) at Harlan, 5:00
Richards at Brooks, 6:30
Sandburg at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Somonauk at Reed-Custer, 6:45
South Shore at Prtizker, 5:30
Southland at Chicago Military, 7:00
St. Rita at Oak Forest, 6:00
Sullivan at Little Village, 7:00
UC-Woodlawn at Reavis, 6:00
UIC Prep at Chicago Math & Science, 6:30
Warren at Marian Central, 7:00
Wilmington at Momence, 6:45
Woodland at Fieldcrest, 7:00
Yorkville Christian at Auburn, 7:30
EASTLAND
Pecatonica vs. South Beloit, 5:30
Eastland vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
FORRESTON
Oregon vs. Polo, 7:30
Lena-Winslow vs. Newman, 6:00
Milledgeville vs. Warren (IL), 6:00
Winnebago vs. Stockton, 7:30
HEYWORTH
Heyworth vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5:30
Horizon-Southwest vs. St. Thomas More, 7:00
LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE (KY)
De La Salle vs. Little Rock Central (AR), 4:30
WATSEKA
Clifton Central vs. Watseka, 5:00
Iroquois West vs. Hoopestone, 6:15
McNamara vs. St. Anne, 7:30