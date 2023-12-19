The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Sandburg erupts for 14 three-pointers against Oak Lawn as David Vargas and Ryan Tomczak both crack 30 points

“It was awesome,” Tomczak said. “That was the best game of my life.”

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Sandburg erupts for 14 three-pointers against Oak Lawn as David Vargas and Ryan Tomczak both crack 30 points
Sandburg’s Ryan Tomczak (11) celebrates one of his threes in the fourth quarter against Oak Lawn.

Sandburg’s Ryan Tomczak (11) celebrates one of his threes in the fourth quarter against Oak Lawn.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Oak Lawn coach Jason Rhodes warned his players that Sandburg could shoot. 

“I showed them a bunch of clips but I guess sometimes you have to see it yourself to believe it,” Rhodes said. 

David Vargas is a well-known three-point threat in the area. And he had some major help on Tuesday in Oak Lawn. Vargas made six threes and scored 33 points and junior Ryan Tomczak drained seven three-pointers to finish with 30 points as the visiting Eagles knocked off Oak Lawn 92-82. 

“It was awesome,” Tomczak said. “That was the best game of my life. [Sandburg coach John Daniels] said he doesn’t think two Sandburg players have ever scored 30 in a game.”

Tomczak was 7-for-10 from three and Vargas was 6 of 12. Sandburg was 14-for-29 overall from three-point range. 

“Shooters shoot,” Daniels said. “In our league this is the only way we can compete. Firing. We are fun to watch. Some games we will miss a bunch too. We rely on the three.”

The Spartans (9-2) managed to keep pace with red-hot Sandburg (6-5) thanks to junior Donte Montgomery, who finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and three steals. 

Montgomery scored in a variety of ways: takes to the basket, three-pointers and in transition. 

“He’s come a long way in a short time and has a really high ceiling,” Rhodes said. 

Montgomery’s steal and layup with 1:16 to play cut Sandburg’s lead to 86-80. 

“That’s the problem,” Daniels said. “I was waiting for my guys to miss. In that fourth quarter they made a run and cut it to six. Do you keep shooting? Do you pull it out? I went one more time to the well and we hit the three.”

Paulius Mizeras is the secret key to all of Sandburg’s open looks from three-point range. The 6-6 senior is the Eagles’ leading rebounder and point guard.

“[Daniels] moved me to point guard sophomore year and has been developing me,” Mizeras said. “Last year I was getting used to it and this year I’m starting to break out.”

Oak Lawn’s Donte Montgomery (5) takes the ball to the basket and scores against Sandburg.

Oak Lawn’s Donte Montgomery (5) takes the ball to the basket and scores against Sandburg.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mizeras grabbed 12 rebounds and after each was able to push the ball quickly in transition by himself.

“[Vargas and Tomczak] were on fire,” Mizeras said. “I’m kicking the ball out to them and it was going in almost every time. There was a lot of yelling and celebrating.”

Henry Martinez, a 6-5 senior, had 12 points and eight rebounds for Oak Lawn and sophomore Jack Dempsey scored 14 points and had five rebounds. 

“We have to be more disruptive defensively,” Rhodes said. “I don’t know the last time somebody put 92 on us in this gym. It’s been a while. We’ve hung our hats on defense. We probably made adjustments a little too late.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
IHSA announces that high school football district proposal has failed
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 160: Listener mailbag
Bolingbrook continues dominant start in conference win against Homewood-Flossmoor
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 17, 2023
The Latest
Irene Luna, a pastry cook who worked at the Signature Room for 29 years, speaks outside&nbsp;the offices of PGIM, the owners of the&nbsp;space on the 95th and 96th floors of the John Hancock Building where the Signature Room and Lounge was located.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Workers at shuttered Signature Room rally to get their jobs back from any future tenant in the space
Workers who were let go in September delivered a petition signed by 1,000 people who said they won’t patronize the space atop the former John Hancock tower unless the restaurant’s original workers are offered their jobs back.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Francisco “Frankie” Benitez, speaks to the media in September following a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse when the Cook County state’s attorney’s office announced it would be dropping charges in his case. His lawsuit names the city of Chicago, two detectives and an assistant state’s attorney as defendants.
Crime
Man wrongfully imprisoned 30 years sues city, alleges he was framed by detectives
Francisco Benitez was 18 when he was arrested and later convicted in the 1989 fatal shootings of two teens. He got a certificate of innocence from the state Dec. 7.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A Chicago police SUV
Crime
Suspect in strangulation of Amarise Parker, 15, searched ‘death penalty, how to explain murder,’ prosecutor says
Joshua Williams is accused of killing Parker, who was found unresponsive in his South Shore apartment Dec. 12.
By Rosemary SobolViolet Miller, and 1 more
 
Soft Light Switches — “Ghost Version” II by Claes Oldenburg, at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Columnists
‘Art can take you to a particular place’
Trying to get a grip on contemporary creations at the Art Institute of Chicago
By Neil Steinberg
 
Philipp Kurashev (left) has played well this season despite the Blackhawks’ struggles.
Blackhawks
Philipp Kurashev continues to be a bright spot in Blackhawks’ bleak season
Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard, much-improved passing ability and effort to be more vocal has translated into 17 points in 24 games so far, putting him on pace for a career year. He missed Tuesday’s game due to illness, however.
By Ben Pope
 