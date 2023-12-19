The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Judge orders release of over 150 names of people mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit documents

Those whose names are to be disclosed — sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, employees of the financier who died in 2019— have until Jan. 1 to appeal the order.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Judge orders release of over 150 names of people mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit documents
Jeffrey Epstein in court in 2008 in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was accused of luring underage girls to his homes and sexually abusing them.

Jeffrey Epstein in court in 2008 in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was accused of luring underage girls to his homes and sexually abusing them.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — A federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.

The people whose names are to be disclosed, including sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees — and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal — have until Jan. 1 to appeal the order, signed Monday by Judge Loretta A. Preska.

For several years, Preska has reviewed documents sought by the Miami Herald from a civil case, filed by one of Epstein’s victims, that eventually was settled.

Many of the records related to that lawsuit were publicly released in past years, but on Monday the judge made determinations about some portions of the records that were initially withheld on potential privacy grounds and what can be made public about certain people mentioned in the records.

In many instances, she noted that individuals had given media interviews or that their names had previously emerged publicly in various ways, including at a trial two years ago of Epstein’s associate and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Preska concluded that some portions of the records should remain confidential, including those identifying people who were children when they were sexually abused by Epstein and had tried to maintain their privacy.

The Epstein case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

The three criminal cases brought by federal and state authorities, however, have focused on allegations about sexual abuse by Epstein himself and Maxwell.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a federal lockup in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

Related
Related

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

Next Up In News
3 injured in high-rise fire in Uptown
Migrants say illnesses spreading quickly at crowded Pilsen shelter where several fell ill
Workers at shuttered Signature Room rally to get their jobs back from any future tenant in the space
Man wrongfully imprisoned 30 years sues city, alleges he was framed by detectives
Suspect in strangulation of Amarise Parker, 15, searched ‘death penalty, how to explain murder,’ prosecutor says
Chicago’s snowplow naming contest is back for more snow puns
The Latest
A Chicago firefighter’s arm patch.
Chicago
3 injured in high-rise fire in Uptown
Firefighters were called to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road. Three people were sent to hospitals. The cause is unknown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A former Pilsen warehouse is now a migrant shelter holding more than 2,300 people. Video taken in the shelter shows visibly sick children and water leaking from the ceiling on to cots.
Immigration
Migrants say illnesses spreading quickly at crowded Pilsen shelter where several fell ill
The space is currently housing over 2,300 people, more than half of whom are minors. Families there and health care providers say illnesses are spreading rapidly.
By Michael Loria and David Struett
 
Sandburg’s Ryan Tomczak (11) celebrates one of his threes in the fourth quarter against Oak Lawn.
High School Basketball
Sandburg erupts for 14 three-pointers against Oak Lawn as David Vargas and Ryan Tomczak both crack 30 points
“It was awesome,” Tomczak said. “That was the best game of my life.”
By Michael O’Brien
 
Irene Luna, a pastry cook who worked at the Signature Room for 29 years, speaks outside&nbsp;the offices of PGIM, the owners of the&nbsp;space on the 95th and 96th floors of the John Hancock Building where the Signature Room and Lounge was located.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Workers at shuttered Signature Room rally to get their jobs back from any future tenant in the space
Workers who were let go in September delivered a petition signed by 1,000 people who said they won’t patronize the space atop the former John Hancock tower unless the restaurant’s original workers are offered their jobs back.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Francisco “Frankie” Benitez, speaks to the media in September following a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse when the Cook County state’s attorney’s office announced it would be dropping charges in his case. His lawsuit names the city of Chicago, two detectives and an assistant state’s attorney as defendants.
Crime
Man wrongfully imprisoned 30 years sues city, alleges he was framed by detectives
Francisco Benitez was 18 when he was arrested and later convicted in the 1989 fatal shootings of two teens. He got a certificate of innocence from the state Dec. 7.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 