9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from third-floor window in Rogers Park
He fell around 2 a.m. from an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, police said.
A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from a window in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.
He fell around 2 a.m. from the third floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace.
He was taken to St. Francis hospital in Evanston, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
Brighton Park migrant tent site had mercury, arsenic, other contaminants — but city deems it ‘safe for temporary residential use’
