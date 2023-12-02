The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from third-floor window in Rogers Park

He fell around 2 a.m. from an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

A 9-year-old boy fell from a third-floor window early Saturday on the North Side.

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from a window in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.

He fell around 2 a.m. from the third floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace.

He was taken to St. Francis hospital in Evanston, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

