Volunteers deck South Side homes for the holidays: ‘It just brings the whole area to life’

For the sixth year in a row, the community group My Block, My Hood, My City decorated homes for the holiday season as a part of its “Be A Part of the Light Initiative” Saturday morning.

More than eight miles of Martin Luther King Drive — as well as other South Side stretches, including Englewood — were brightened by dozens of volunteers with lights, inflatables, ornaments and wreaths.

It all started with five blocks in 2017, according to the group’s founder, Jahmal Cole. He said it’s as much a method of beautifying the city as it is one of public safety, adding that it “inspires hope and interrupts trauma.”

“When you go downtown, you feel good because someone designed downtown to be inspirational,” Cole said. “We have to intentionally design this community to inspire hope in youth… You can add police officers, cameras to the CTA — there’s more technology on the light poles than in our classrooms right now. That’s reactive, but you can be proactive and put up some lights or plant some seeds.”

Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City, speaks with volunteers preparing to decorate homes for Christmas during the annual Be A Part of the Light event Saturday on South King Drive near East 83rd Street on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Leon Peatry, the organization’s program manager, compared the effort to the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival that illuminates Michigan Avenue every year.

“We want to have that same vibe on the South Side,” said Peatry, who has taken part in the last four “Be A Part of the Light” events. “It just brings the whole area to life.”

After a brief rally in the parking lot of Park Manor Christian Church, volunteers walked down the street and to their cars carrying the 250 boxes full of decorations along with other loose items.

Volunteers dance to a DJ playing music as they prepare to decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on Saturday on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One of the volunteers, University of Chicago law student Brianna Johnson, said the event wasn’t just important for those on the city’s South Side, but also for those living outside of it who have a negative view of the area.

“I feel like the reputation people have of the South Side is that maybe it’s not the nicest part of Chicago,” the Brooklyn native and current Woodlawn resident said. “There’s a lot of wonderful people here, and if we can make the community look as nice as the people that are here, we might be able to help people get rid of that stigma.”

Gloria McDaniel, a National Louis University professor and first-time volunteer, said she wanted to leave her “bubble” to help people, especially after hearing Cole speak at her university.

The former CPS teacher said people deserve to have beautiful decorations no matter their income, and that this was just one step in bringing together residents of Chicago.

“We have to do more to embrace everybody in Chicago,” said McDaniel, of Hyde Park resident. “So often it feels like we’re so segregated… Until we do more to help one another, it’s not gonna change.”

Volunteers decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on Saturday on South King Drive near East 83rd Street on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cliftena Kirkling, a 50-year Chicago resident, was one of the 500 people who signed up to have their homes decorated, the second time she’s gotten assistance since learning about the program from her neighbors.

The retired teacher said she and her husband used to be big on decorating for the holidays, but that a combination of age and her kids growing up had slowed things down — which is why she was so excited to have the group hanging ornaments from her bushes.

“I’m getting older and I can’t do as much as I used to,” Kirkling said. “Blow ups and everything… but time brings about a change.”

Grace Gordon pretends to be a Christmas tree with a red bow on her head Saturday as she and her friends and family volunteer to decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“It gives you a sense of pride,” Kirkling said. “You feel good about your neighbors, you feel good about your neighborhood and the fact that other people are helping each other.”

Trish Gordon, a first-time volunteer and Beverly resident, brought her daughter out to help decorate Kirkling’s home.

Gordon said the happiness brought by the lights fall in line with other communal actions such as helping to feed and clothe people, and can make as much of an impact.

Volunteer Trish Gordon wraps a banister with ribbon while decorating a home for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on Saturday on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“People are so impacted by the places they live,” Gordon said. “A lot of formally redlined areas have been disinvested in and cast to the side… It’s important that they see something nice.”

As for her own home’s decorations, Gordon said she “still has some work to do” once she got back home.

Chris Griffin, 40, of Homewood, lifts up his 6-year-old cousin to hang a bulb Saturday as he volunteers with family and friends to decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on South King Drive near East 83rd Street on the South Side Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Volunteers decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on Saturday on South King Drive near East 83rd Street on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Volunteers decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on Saturday on South King Drive near East 83rd Street on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times