Michigan beats Iowa for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

INDIANAPOLIS — Blake Corum scored twice, tying the school record for career touchdown runs with 55, and No. 2 Michigan blanked No. 16 Iowa 26-0 on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, likely taking the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines (13-0) rolled past the Hawkeyes (10-3) to win their third consecutive outright conference crown for the first time in school history.

And with No. 1 Georgia falling to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC title game, Harbaugh and Michigan are poised — finally — to claim the top playoff seed and reach No. 1. Harbaugh became the first coach in conference history to win three outright titles in a row, and he celebrated by running evasively to avoid getting doused in a Gatorade bath.

The Wolverines also extended their school record of consecutive victories against Big Ten foes to 25.

Corum tied former Bears running back Anthony Thomas’ school record for career rushing touchdowns. Corum finished with 16 carries for 52 yards. J.J. McCarthy, who played high school ball at Nazareth, was

22-for-30 for 147 yards.

For Iowa, it was more of the same. While the defense held stout — allowing the touchdowns on drives of five and six yards and four field goals — the offense produced only 155 yards and became only the second team in Big Ten title-game history to be shut out. Ohio State blanked Wisconsin 59-0 in 2014.

Deacon Hill went 18-for-32 for 120 yards, and the Hawkeyes rushed for 35 yards on 24 carries. The loss snapped Iowa’s four-game winning streak and was its second in three years in the conference title game against Michigan.

The Wolverines opened a 10-0 lead after making a 35-yard field goal on their first possession, and Corum powered in from three yards out two plays after Semaj Morgan broke free for an 87-yard punt return to set a Big Ten title-game record. Corum is the only FBS player who has scored in every game this season.

He scored again early in the second half when a replay review overturned a Hawkeyes incompletion and ruled it was a fumble. Michigan recovered, and lame-duck Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz compounded the problem by drawing a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the ball to the 6. Corum’s second touchdown run made it 17-0.

The Wolverines closed out the scoring with three field goals, the final one being a 50-yarder from James Turner to set a Big Ten title-game record.

The Hawkeyes’ best scoring chance came after a 25-yard punt gave them the ball at the Michigan 38. Three plays later, though, Jaziun Patterson lost a fumble at the Wolverines’ 30.