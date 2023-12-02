The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
College Sports Sports

Michigan beats Iowa for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

Blake Corum scored twice, tying the school record for touchdown runs with 55, and No. 2 Michigan beat No. 16 Iowa 26-0 on Saturday night.

By  Michael Marot | AP
   
SHARE Michigan beats Iowa for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
Big_Ten_Championship_Football.jpg

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after winning the Big Ten championship in his first game back on the sideline following a three-game suspension.

AJ Mast/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Blake Corum scored twice, tying the school record for career touchdown runs with 55, and No. 2 Michigan blanked No. 16 Iowa 26-0 on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, likely taking the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines (13-0) rolled past the Hawkeyes (10-3) to win their third consecutive outright conference crown for the first time in school history.

And with No. 1 Georgia falling to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC title game, Harbaugh and Michigan are poised — finally — to claim the top playoff seed and reach No. 1. Harbaugh became the first coach in conference history to win three outright titles in a row, and he celebrated by running evasively to avoid getting doused in a Gatorade bath.

The Wolverines also extended their school record of consecutive victories against Big Ten foes to 25.

Corum tied former Bears running back Anthony Thomas’ school record for career rushing touchdowns. Corum finished with 16 carries for 52 yards. J.J. McCarthy, who played high school ball at Nazareth, was

22-for-30 for 147 yards.

For Iowa, it was more of the same. While the defense held stout — allowing the touchdowns on drives of five and six yards and four field goals — the offense produced only 155 yards and became only the second team in Big Ten title-game history to be shut out. Ohio State blanked Wisconsin 59-0 in 2014.

Deacon Hill went 18-for-32 for 120 yards, and the Hawkeyes rushed for 35 yards on 24 carries. The loss snapped Iowa’s four-game winning streak and was its second in three years in the conference title game against Michigan.

The Wolverines opened a 10-0 lead after making a 35-yard field goal on their first possession, and Corum powered in from three yards out two plays after Semaj Morgan broke free for an 87-yard punt return to set a Big Ten title-game record. Corum is the only FBS player who has scored in every game this season. 

He scored again early in the second half when a replay review overturned a Hawkeyes incompletion and ruled it was a fumble. Michigan recovered, and lame-duck Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz compounded the problem by drawing a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the ball to the 6. Corum’s second touchdown run made it 17-0.

The Wolverines closed out the scoring with three field goals, the final one being a 50-yarder from James Turner to set a Big Ten title-game record.

The Hawkeyes’ best scoring chance came after a 25-yard punt gave them the ball at the Michigan 38. Three plays later, though, Jaziun Patterson lost a fumble at the Wolverines’ 30.

Next Up In College Sports
Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois over Rutgers
No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia for SEC title
Northwestern upsets No. 1 Purdue for second season in a row
Polling Place: Which of Jerry Reinsdorf’s teams is in worse shape, the Bulls or the White Sox?
Big Game Hunting: Georgia or Alabama? Michigan or Iowa? The picks for Saturday are in
Bronny James cleared by doctors to return to USC after cardiac arrest
The Latest
Illinois_Rutgers_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois over Rutgers
Shannon Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Illinois beat Rutgers 76-58 in the Big Ten opener for both schools.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (12) and Meyoh Swansey (3) walk off the court after defeating Kenwood at the Chicago Elite Classic.
Thornton defeats Kenwood in a showdown of the area’s top-ranked teams at the Chicago Elite Classic
Thornton’s more experienced guards overwhelmed Kenwood on the way to a 52-45 win at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena. The Broncos committed 23 turnovers.
By Michael O’Brien
 
1827651744.jpg
Bulls
Bulls’ Coby White follows incentive plan in impressive comeback win
It wasn’t pretty for White and his teammates in the first half on Saturday, but then White remembered that failing to shoot means getting cussed out. And shoot he did, scoring 28 points in the second half.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Boy, 16, shot in South Chicago
The teenager was shot in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue and was in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Coby White
Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White getting defensive about his team’s turnaround
White & Co. finished fifth in the league in defensive efficiency last season. They entered Saturday’s game against New Orleans sitting at 21st. If the Bulls are going to start getting this season back on track, the guard knows where it needs to start.
By Joe Cowley
 