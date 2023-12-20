Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something sudden or unexpected could affect banking situations or something to do with an inheritance or anything that you are sharing or dividing with someone else. It might be a sudden gift or a favor? Unfortunately, it might also be a cancellation of something. Yikes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A partnership or close friendship will experience an upset. It could be pleasant. (“For me? How thoughtful!”) Or it might be unpleasant. (“Whaaat? Are you kidding me?”) Be ready for anything. Some of you will meet someone new and unusual — a real character.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Expect to be surprised by something concerning your health, your pet or your job. For example, a coworker might surprise you. Perhaps a new coworker will arrive at your workplace, or someone will suddenly quit? A work-related romance might begin. Could be anything. Protect your pet against accidents.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Romantic relationships will experience a few surprises. There might be disappointments and sudden arguments. Alternatively, you might discover love at first sight? Perhaps a surprise invitation will delight? Parents should be vigilant about their kids to avoid accidents.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be aware because something unexpected might happen at home. (It might be wise to stock the fridge.) For starters, something beautiful might get broken. “Oh no!” Or unexpected company might drop by. A family spat could occur. However, this surprise can be the reverse? Someone might give you a gift or do a favor for you. (Fingers crossed.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A sudden chance for a short trip or a visit with siblings and relatives might delight you. Alternatively, you might suddenly have an argument with a neighbor or relative. Something in your immediate surroundings might please you or be broken. Expect a surprise in your daily surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today. It’s a tricky day. You might find money; you might lose money. Or you might suddenly receive a gift? Perhaps something you own might be lost, damaged or stolen? Your earnings might suddenly change? (Gulp.) Stay tuned.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today Venus in your sign is opposite unpredictable Uranus, which means something unexpected can impact your closest relationships. It might be lovely and favorable. Or it might be an argument. Be aware that this is a day full of surprises and stay on your toes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something out of the blue and unexpected could change your day today. It might be something private that only you know about. However, fear not because this also could be something pleasant. A little dream come true? Take it easy and be aware and mindful. Always hope for the best.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend might surprise you by saying or doing something you least expect. Hopefully, it will be pleasant. (There’s a chance it won’t be.) Or perhaps you will meet someone unusual today? A real character. Likewise, something to do with a group or an organization might surprise you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be alert today because bosses, parents, teachers and the police might suddenly do something that you least expect. “Busted!” Yes, it could be unfavorable. But it also might be unexpected praise, a raise or a promotion? Stay positive. Always expect a miracle.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Sudden opportunities to travel might drop in your lap today. In fact, this is highly likely. Some of you might also suddenly strike up a romance with someone who is different or from another culture. Admittedly, the opposite might happen and a relationship might suddenly suffer from an argument.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Billy Bragg (1957) shares your birthday. You are hard-working and a gifted problem solver. You’re a born leader who wants to make the world a better place. This year has been about socializing and enjoying her life. In 2024, it’s time to work and get productive. Keep things simple. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

