The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Lake Zurich’s Keyon Haynes (10) shoots against Hersey.

Lake Zurich’s Keyon Haynes (10) shoots against Hersey.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Intrinsic-Downtown at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30

Lycee Francais at Christian Heritage, 5:00

NIC - 10

Rockford East at Jefferson, 7:15

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Baker at Mansueto, 7:00

DRW Prep at Pritzker, 5:30

Muchin at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Rauner at UIC Prep, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Austin at Wells, 5:00

Ogden at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Belvidere North at Sycamore, 7:00

Bowen at Amundsen, 5:00

Cary-Grove at Round Lake, 5:30

Crystal Lake Central at Harvard, 7:00

Curie at Crane, 6:30

Fenwick at Bulls Prep, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Golder at Alcott, 5:00

Hansberry at Richards (Chgo), 6:30

Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

Jones at Senn, 6:30

Lakes at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Leland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Marquette at Marmion, 5:45

North Shore at Ida Crown, 7:00

Northtown at Fasman Yeshiva, 6:30

Oswego East at Metea Valley, 6:30

Schurz at Proviso West, 6:30

Southland at Leo, 7:00

Washington at Andrew, 6:30

Woodstock at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

EASTLAND

7th Place, 5:30

5th Place, 7:00

FORRESTON

Orangeville vs. BYE

Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Forreston, 5:00

Pearl City vs. Dakota, 6:30

Polo vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:00

Byron vs. River Ridge, 6:30

Oregon vs. Newman, 8:00

Milledgeville vs. Winnebago, 8:00

HEYWORTH

Horizon-Southwest vs. Olympia, 5:30

Cornerstone Christian vs. Peoria Quest, 7:00

LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE (KY)

De La Salle vs. Little Rock Central (AR), 4:30

Next Up In High School Sports
Signing Day: Local football recruits
Isabella Keberlein’s strong fourth quarter propels St. Ignatius past Lane
Sandburg erupts for 14 three-pointers against Oak Lawn as David Vargas and Ryan Tomczak both crack 30 points
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
IHSA announces that high school football district proposal has failed
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 160: Listener mailbag
The Latest
A traveler reacts as she sees hundreds of asylum-seekers near O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Oct. 3, 2023. Hundreds of asylum-seekers are once again waiting for shelter at O’Hare as the Texas governor sent at least 100 migrants by chartered plane this week.&nbsp;
Immigration
Texas governor sends migrants by private plane to Chicago
After landing at O’Hare, officials say two people who flew with the plane fled in an Uber. The Texas governor’s office took credit for the flight, saying they’re expanding efforts to send migrants to the city.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
The Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church plans to bless a same-sex couple from his congregation. Pope Francis this week signaled a change in Vatican policy.
News
The Rev. Pfleger plans to bless same-sex couple following pope’s declaration
For the people upset with the change in Vatican policy, the pastor at St. Sabina on the South Side said blessings for same-sex couples are a recognition of people’s humanity.
By David Struett
 
A U.S. Postal Service truck.
Letters to the Editor
You want postal police on delivery beats? No way.
What makes you believe that putting federal police in local communities where they don’t know anybody, can’t enforce local laws and have a narrowly focused goal of protecting only a few persons will help?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears’ rising defense searching for killer instinct
Whether it’s coaching, execution, attention to detail or mental toughness, the Bears’ defense won’t reach the next level until it learns how to consistently finish.
By Mark Potash
 
Kaine plays in an office where he is housed because of overcrowding at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Photo taken Nov. 30, 2023.
Nation/World
Animal shelters overcrowded with pets from families facing economic, housing woes
Shelter operators are in crisis mode as they try to reduce the kennel crush. The issue is sometimes blamed on owners abandoning “pandemic puppies” purchased during the COVID lockdowns. Others points to economic factors such as higher pet care costs and housing insecurity.
By Associated Press
 