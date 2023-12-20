Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Intrinsic-Downtown at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30
Lycee Francais at Christian Heritage, 5:00
NIC - 10
Rockford East at Jefferson, 7:15
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Baker at Mansueto, 7:00
DRW Prep at Pritzker, 5:30
Muchin at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Rauner at UIC Prep, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Austin at Wells, 5:00
Ogden at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Belvidere North at Sycamore, 7:00
Bowen at Amundsen, 5:00
Cary-Grove at Round Lake, 5:30
Crystal Lake Central at Harvard, 7:00
Curie at Crane, 6:30
Fenwick at Bulls Prep, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Golder at Alcott, 5:00
Hansberry at Richards (Chgo), 6:30
Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
Jones at Senn, 6:30
Lakes at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Leland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Marquette at Marmion, 5:45
North Shore at Ida Crown, 7:00
Northtown at Fasman Yeshiva, 6:30
Oswego East at Metea Valley, 6:30
Schurz at Proviso West, 6:30
Southland at Leo, 7:00
Washington at Andrew, 6:30
Woodstock at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
EASTLAND
7th Place, 5:30
5th Place, 7:00
FORRESTON
Orangeville vs. BYE
Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Forreston, 5:00
Pearl City vs. Dakota, 6:30
Polo vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:00
Byron vs. River Ridge, 6:30
Oregon vs. Newman, 8:00
Milledgeville vs. Winnebago, 8:00
HEYWORTH
Horizon-Southwest vs. Olympia, 5:30
Cornerstone Christian vs. Peoria Quest, 7:00
LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE (KY)
De La Salle vs. Little Rock Central (AR), 4:30