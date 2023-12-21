Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the moon in your sign dancing with your ruler Mars, you have lots of energy today to go after what you want. Talk to bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures about projects from the past that you want to resurrect. Perhaps you want approval or permission? Expect success today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Behind-the-scenes projects, especially related to shared property, banking or inheritances, might come together today. This is also an excellent day to study or finish a thesis, a manuscript or an important paper. Take another look at old plans to travel somewhere.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’ve got energy and enthusiasm to enjoy time with partners, friends and groups. In fact, you might be involved in a competition? Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to discuss financial matters, especially to wrap up issues related to inheritances and shared property.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People notice you today. They admire your energy to take charge and get things done. Meanwhile, this is solid day to sit down with partners and close friends to make long-range plans, especially about travel, publishing, higher education or medical and legal matters. Do it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Respect your desire to do something different. Change things up a bit. Take a short trip or explore your neighborhood. See new places, meet new faces and learn new things because you want some stimulation! Nevertheless, you will still work and accomplish a lot as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions about shared property, especially related to family, will go well today. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to teach kids or practice sports techniques. Any kind of practice that helps you to hone and perfect your approach to something will yield positive results today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be lively today. In fact, you might attract someone to you who is energetic and “in your face.” Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to tackle home repairs or have serious family discussions about practical matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to study something. It’s also an excellent day to teach because your mind is focused and serious. Any mental work that you do today will be done with care and precision, which is why you won’t overlook details and you won’t make mistakes. (Impressive!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a playful day! Accept invitations to party and socialize. Take a long lunch. Meet the gang at Happy Hour. Outdoor sports, the arts, movies and fun activities with kids will appeal. Nevertheless, this also is an excellent day for serious discussions about how you handle money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today, retrograde Mercury is dancing with your ruler Saturn, which gives you a critical eye for everything around you. This is why you’re quick to see flaws, especially in your environment. You can also teach people today. Personally, you’re concerned with some practical aspects in your life. It’s a productive day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to research something is excellent today. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. You will leave no stone unturned. This could lead to lively discussions at home about how to deal with a family member. Someone might want your advice today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Bosses and authority figures might be impressed with your energy, ambition and ideas about financial matters. You might also see ways to solve problems teaching young people or dealing with them in group situations. You’re very resourceful today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kiefer Sutherland (1966) shares your birthday. You are energetic and strong-willed; however, you are also secretive and private, especially about your feelings. You work hard to achieve your goals. In fact, this has been a year when you have worked very hard. In 2024, you will experience exciting changes and increase personal freedom.

