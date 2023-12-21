City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: DePaul’s defense, Glenbard North’s rise and two south suburban success stories

There aren’t advanced defensive metrics or ratings across the board that can dissect or rank high school basketball’s best defensive teams. But there’s enough data, along with the eye test of playing against DePaul Prep, to know it’s a team that will stymie any offensive attack thrown its way.

The Rams are allowing just 30 points a game during their 11-0 start to the season. They’ve held eight of their 10 opponents to 30 or fewer points, while teams are shooting a paltry 31 percent from the field overall and 23 percent from the three-point line.

In a Sunday win over Bloom, a team ranked in the top 10, the Blazing Trojans didn’t even score until 10-plus minutes into the game.

Last year’s Class 2A state championship team was sound as can be defensively; coach Tom Kleinschmidt’s Rams allowed 41 points a game in the regular season. The 2023-24 version, though, has ramped it up.

“This is the best defensive team they’ve had,” said Loyola coach Tom Livatino, who has faced DePaul annually for several years.

Kleinschmidt has his team particularly locked in for it being so early in the season. But that’s also a tribute to this group playing and staying together while the rosters of so many other top teams have fluctuated with transfers and incoming youth.

DePaul has cycled through multiple great defensive teams over the years. However, there are many aspects of DePaul’s defense that makes it special, starting with the fact its biggest player, 6-7 Jaylan McElroy, is a defensive stalwart with no ego. It’s McElroy’s defensive versatility that allows for the perimeter switchability, and it’s guard Rob Walls who sets the tone in picking up fullcourt defensively.

“They have five interchangeable parts defensively who can guard one through five,” Livatino points out. “They are quick, tough, very physical and well prepared.”

DePaul’s defense isn’t anything exotic. This isn’t Chris Head’s relentless presing and trapping Westinghouse teams. It’s not the vaunted Glenbard West 1-3-1 from a couple years ago. It’s not the ball press so many coaches are gravitating to in recent years to help level the field.

This is just good, old fashioned, man-to-man defense that, along with the talent among its top six players, has DePaul in the mix for both Catholic League and Class 3A titles.

Glenbard North is a factor

Collectively, coach Kevin Tonn’s Glenbard North team has been one of the early-season surprises. Although the Panthers coughed up a late lead and lost to Lake Park and lost 49-45 in a key DuKane Conference matchup, it’s a team that’s sitting pretty at 8-1 and is better than anyone expected.

Specifically, the play of senior transfer Jalen Crues has elevated this team to new heights. JJ Hernandez (15 ppg) is the veteran senior Tonn and the Panthers can lean on. But the athletic Crues, a complete unknown after playing at Wheaton North as a junior, has been a revelation.

Crues went for 23 points and 13 rebounds while dropping in a three-pointer in the loss to Lake Park. He gobbled up rebounds and was disruptive defensively when he was on top of the 1-3-1.

If there was a Most Improved Player Award in high school basketball, Crues would be your frontrunner. He’s come out of nowhere this season and has skyrocketed up the City/Suburban Hoops Report player rankings.

On the season, Crues is averaging 16.4 points and 8.5 rebounds. Plus, he looks the part as he’s pushing close to 6-7 with physical attributes and athleticism that impress as a big-time finisher at the rim.

There are parts of his game that certainly need refinement. However, he’s a multi-dimensional threat as a hybrid forward. Crues is capable of putting it on the floor and shows touch shooting it and effectiveness on straight-line drives while facing up to the basket.

South Suburban success

Andrew and Stagg are two teams in the Southwest Suburban Prairie Red off to fast starts and looking for some much-deserved attention. The two are a combined 22-3 on the season.

Highlighted by recent wins over Oak Lawn and Barrington, coach Marty Strus has Stagg in position to have its first winning season since 2016-17. The Chargers are 10-2 with the lone losses coming to Andrew and Bolilngbrook.

There was going to be a constant for the Chargers this season in knowing Connor Williams returned. The 6-3 guard quietly put up 13 points a game as a junior and has upped his production. This season he’s putting up 15.4 points a game to go with five rebounds and four assists.

David Ortiz (11.8 ppg) and junior Domas Narcevius (10.7 ppg) join Williams as double-figure scorers for Strus.

Coach Justin Stirn took over at Andrew for Dave Wilson, who departed last spring for Lockport. Stim has the Thunderbolts unbeaten in league play and 12-1 overall.

That start is a big deal for an Andrew program that isn’t regularly in position to be in the conference hunt conversation or 20-plus win talk. Tuesday’s win against Lemont sends the T-Bolts into the Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament at York with one of the best starts to a season in program history.

There was experience returning for Stirn in his first season leading the program. Both junior guard Athan Berchos (10.9 ppg, 4.2 apg) and big, immovable 6-10 senior Grant Sakenis (15.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg) were returning starters and lead the team in scoring this year.

In addition, the returning experience from last year’s 18-win team included Kaleb Simms (10 ppg), James Gallagher (9 ppg) and Danny Laird (5.2 ppg), who all either started games or played valuable minutes off the bench last season.

Both Stagg and Andrew will use next week’s Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament at York as an ideal measuring stick. Long term, the two will be battling for a league title with Bradley-Bourbonnais.

