Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because financial discussions will go well. Talk to bosses and VIPs about old business or revive old suggestions that might give you a financial boost. Be ready to rehash ideas and run something up the flagpole one more time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for you because the moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter while dancing with Saturn and Mercury. This means you will make practical decisions; however, you will optimistic and quite fortunate in whatever you do. Great day to study or travel.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fortunate day to wrap up old business regarding inheritances, insurance disputes or matters with shared property. Whatever happens will favor you, and make you look good in the eyes of others. Some issues might be secretive or take place behind the scenes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a friendly, popular day for you! Enjoy schmoozing with clubs, groups and organizations. Working with others will benefit you today. In particular, you might encounter an old friend or an ex-partner who will help you in some way. Be open to receiving this assistance from others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a positive day at work for you, which is why you will get a lot done, especially mental work. Whatever you do will impress bosses and VIPs. Note: Your best success will come by working in tandem with others, especially with groups. This is an excellent day to finish old business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Social outings, sports events, working with or teaching children as well as the arts and the entertainment world are all excellent choices for you today. This is also a great day to travel and do something to expand your world. Someone might help you learn new things today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the perfect day for family discussions, especially related to shared property, inheritances, health issues and also something to do with pets. People are looking for solutions today. Fortunately, they are positive minded, which is why you can expect help and assistance from someone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re in a positive frame of mind today, and this will attract others to you because nothing is as contagious as enthusiasm! Discussions with partners and close friends will go well. This is also an excellent day for sports events and teaching children. Expect positive results!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You couldn’t pick a better day to make financial decisions or discuss business with groups, especially related to your job or your health. That’s because business and commerce are favored for your sign today. Likewise, real estate decisions will be profitable. Do your homework to make most of this opportunity!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a strong day for you. Discussions with others will be profitable. Social outings will please you. Plans for a vacation or financial speculation look promising. This is also an excellent day to wrap up old business, especially related to the arts or children.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day for research and working behind the scenes. Even though you might be hidden or private today, you’ll be in touch with groups, especially related to family and home issues. Finances are favored.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others because your interactions with groups and friends will only benefit you. Someone younger, perhaps from your past, might have profitable suggestions for you. Stay flexible so that you can pivot to benefit from changing events.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Meghan Trainor (1993) shares your birthday. You value family and tradition. When it comes your goals, you work carefully and steadily to achieve what you want. This year has been one of fluctuation and change. In 2024, it’s important to take care of yourself so that you can be of help and support to others.

