Illinois Secretary of State shares this year’s ‘Naughty List’ of rejected personalized plates

Over 300 vanity and personalized license plates were rejected this year by the Illinois Security of State for being “too obscene or defamatory.”

The “Naughty List” included plate requests for EATBUTT, WOOPASS, POOPSY, and IOWASUX.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias read some of the rejected plates aloud in a video posted online Wednesday.

The entries were rejected by a team well-versed in “pithy puns, lecherous language and sneaky swearing,” Giannoulias said.

This year’s entries join Giannoulias’ growing list of more than 7,674 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said in a statement. “We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

Giannoulias’ office has the right to reject applications for any plate that “creates a connotation that is offensive to good taste and decency” under state law.

The office received 54,768 requests for vanity and personalized plates this year, 304 of which were denied.

While most plates were rejected for “profanity or crude language,” some like XKXKKXK or QOOQQOO, were denied because they were difficult to read and therefore could be an issue for law enforcement.

Illinois drivers pay $94 for a new vanity plate and an extra $47 for a new personalized plate.