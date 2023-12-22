What to keep in mind and where to go when adopting a pet

As a surge of homeless pets fills shelters in Chicago and nationwide, people may be considering adopting to do their part to empty the kennels.

But it’s important to consider the level of commitment a pet takes, according to Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago, a pet shelter that has reached near-capacity in recent weeks.

“Both cats and dogs have a period of acclimation in a new home,” she said. “As people are going through the adoption process we try to set expectations for this particular pet and what we’ve observed about their behaviors.”

Here’s what to know when adopting a pet.

Consider your pet’s specific needs

Wickham said it’s vital to remember each pet has a specific set of needs. Larger dogs and puppies, for example, need more exercise and stimulation than a smaller dog or cat.

“I have a couple of smaller dogs and two blocks for them feels like a marathon,” Wickham said. “You have to think about, ‘Can I create enough exercise for them?’”

While it’s important to think through the right pet for your lifestyle, there’s a pet out there for anyone who wants one, she said. A lazy lap dog may suit someone who likes to snuggle, while a younger pup with lots of energy might be better for a runner looking for a training buddy.

Prepare your home

Clearing shoes, cords and personal items out of reach is a good step to preparing the house for a dog or cat, but Wickham said most pets eventually learn boundaries and understand which toys are meant for them and which ones are off-limits.

Bigger dogs often have the hardest time getting adopted, and they come with a different set of needs to think about. It’s important to keep counters clear of things they shouldn’t get into, Wickham said.

Be social

Socialization is important, especially in puppies. Meeting new people and dogs will help them grow up to behave better around new environments, Wickham said.

Obedience and training classes can help new owners train their dogs to have better manners and be ready to go out into the world.

Don’t give pets as gifts

While the holiday season is a popular times for adoptions, Wickham stressed that pets shouldn’t necessarily be thought of as gifts. Unless the whole family is present at the adoption, PAWS won’t let the pet go with them.

“That way we ensure this is a long-lasting match,” she said. “What we’re trying to avoid is the pet arrives in the home and not everyone wants the pet and then the pet gets returned.”

If you’re looking to surprise someone with a pet, consider surprising them with an appointment at PAWS or another shelter instead of simply placing the puppy under the tree, Wickham said.

Where to adopt a pet in Chicago

The major shelters in Chicago maintain lists of adoptable pets and their histories, and provide details on what you need to start the adoption process.

Chicago Animal Care and Control



2741 S. Western Ave.

(312) 747-1406

Open for walk-ins 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

CACC’s rescue partners also have adoptable pets

The Anti-Cruelty Society



510 N. LaSalle Dr.

(312) 645-8220

Open for walk-ins 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

The shelter also partners with PetSmarts around the city

PAWS Chicago

