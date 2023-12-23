Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10 p.m. PST. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your eye on your possessions to avoid loss, theft or damage because something unexpected could impact your money or your possessions. Definitely, things are loosey-goosey and confusing. Therefore, be mindful. Keep your eyes open. Don’t fall for any snake-oil stories.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which is why you feel restless, even impulsive. You might suddenly do something different or go off in a new direction. Unfortunately, issues are not entirely clear, so be careful. Guard against knee-jerk reactions to avoid later regrets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel restless because unexpected energy is taking place at a subconscious level for you. This is why you might feel at loose ends and not know what to do. Or you might keep changing your mind. When talking to bosses and parents, make sure you know what they expect from you. Be clear.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend might surprise you. In fact, you might be surprised by a member of a group. This could be because there is some confusion involved. They might not meet your expectations or vice versa. Misunderstandings might also relate to news in the media, politics or religion. A tricky day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful dealing with authority figures (including parents and the police) because an element of confusion could send things off in the wrong direction. People are too quick to act or too quick to make assumptions. Stop and give everything a sober second thought before you do anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change. However, in all likelihood, they will change because of some kind of confusion or indecision. (Yes, this can be maddening.) However, issues are not clear today; furthermore, people keep changing their minds. Stay steady.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your banking and finances, or property that you share with others, because something unpredictable might impact these areas. Don’t be caught snoozing. An element of surprise definitely exists that can impact you financially or with your assets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Quite likely, a spouse, partner or close friend will do something that catches you off guard today. You might be surprised or you might be perplexed because there might be an element of confusion, possibly even deceit. Therefore, tread carefully. Keep your eyes open.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be careful today because with Mars in your sign, you’re more aggressive than usual. (You might not even realize this.) Meanwhile, unexpected events related to your job, your health or a pet might create confusion or something upsetting. It’s important to know what is actually going on before you react.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids, especially with poisons or bad food. Social events might be canceled. Romance might be disappointing due to misunderstandings. Be smart. Don’t jump to hasty conclusions when you don’t have the full picture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Confusion and turmoil might take place at home today or within the family. Small appliances or computer glitches could be a problem. Communications will likely be mixed up due to faulty information or insufficient information. Don’t act until you know what you’re doing. Don’t be quick to blame.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Transportation delays are likely today. Likewise, confused communications can lead to misunderstandings related to travel, short trips or something to do with errands and appointments. This is also an accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Listen carefully.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Finn Wolfhard (2002) shares your birthday. You’re an optimist with a strong sense of purpose. You are hard-working and a planner. You have been supportive to others this year. Next year is about learning and teaching. Explore philosophies that give you greater self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

