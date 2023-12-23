The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: It’s a long way to Grand Teton National Park

An elk in snow at Grand Teton National Park and watching the advance off a beaver’s work along the Kankakee River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond (even way beyond).

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: It’s a long way to Grand Teton National Park
An elk in snow in Grand Teton National Park last fall. Credit: Jeff Getz

An elk in snow in Grand Teton National Park last fall.

Jeff Getz

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jeff Getz of Park Ridge emailed, “I read with great interest your column about the elk struck and killed by a car down by 80/55 last week. Quite fascinating the distance he traveled It’s not unusual for elk to migrate long distances out west to reach summer and winter ranges, but that distance would be epic. Unfortunately for him, he probably wasn’t migrating, but in search of a mate he would never find. A sad ending to his journey.

“That said, and in honor of the wandering elk, I thought I would send you a picture of an elk I took last fall in Teton National Park. I try to head out that way every fall to photograph moose and elk, and with luck, bears. Last fall, with an early snow pushing the elk down from the mountain, I had good elk luck. This year there was very little snow so the elk were hard to find, but it was a good moose year (and a grizzly!). I used the picture attached on our Christmas card.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Beaver work starting on a tree along the Kankakee River on Nov. 14. Credit: George Peters

Beaver work starting on a tree along the Kankakee River on Nov. 14.

George Peters

“Remember this? Nov. 14 [above].” “Same tree Dec. 7! [below]” George Peters in his mid-December fishing report on the Kankakee River.

A: That’s shows the work beavers can do, as home associations, site superintendents, etc. can attest.

Same tree being worked on by beavers on Dec. 7 along the Kankakee River. Credit: George Peters

Same tree being worked on by beavers on Dec. 7 along the Kankakee River.

George Peters

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 12-13: Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400

Feb. 24-25: Essex, (815) 922-4027

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Pro ice-fishing panel, including Trevor Kroll, Jimbo Starwalt, Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo, Tyler Petersen and Ken “Husker” O’Malley, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Tuesday, Dec. 26: Duck season, central zone, ends

Tuesday, Dec. 26: Second dove season opens

Thursday, Dec. 28, to Dec. 31: First late-winter antlerless/CWD deer season

YOUTH HUNT

Dec. 31: Deadline to apply annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt (aged 10-17), scheduled for Jan. 15; go online to register; questions, call (217) 785-8060.

ILLUMINATION

Through Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton ArboretumElectric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature . . . an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks likely to be less active in NHL’s winter trade market than in past years
Bears vs. Cardinals — What to Watch 4
Bears mining hope — not fool’s gold — in final three games
Keep the coach? QB? Both? Neither? Bears had same dilemma 3 years ago
Terrence Shannon scores 30 as No. 13 Illinois routs Missouri for Braggin’ Rights
Kevin Korchinski returns to Blackhawks’ lineup in loss to Canadiens
The Latest
A CTA bus driver shows off decorative pins on her cap.
Other Views
Union members make the holidays happen
Delivery drivers and postal workers deserve an extra special mention because of the determination they show to get our gifts to loved ones, no matter how close we cut it, Illinois AFL-CIO officials write.
By Tim Drea and Pat Devaney
 
It’s unlikely that the Blackhawks will trade many players this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks likely to be less active in NHL’s winter trade market than in past years
Although the Hawks have a number of pending unrestricted free agents, general manager Kyle Davidson doesn’t anticipate executing a lot of trades in the months leading up to the March 8 deadline.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers
Bears
Bears vs. Cardinals — What to Watch 4
The Bears’ top-ranked run defense vs. the Cardinals’ seventh-ranked rushing offense is a key matchup. Justin Fields has an opportunity for a big game against a Cardinals defense that ranks 31st in opponent’s passer rating.
By Mark Potash
 
Virginia Hernandez adjusts a steaming rack in a pan as she prepares to heat some tamales.
News
In the kitchen with a woman who makes hundreds of tamales for the holidays
Virginia Hernandez recruits family and friends to help make tamales. She calls the annual December gathering the “mega tamales making event.”
By Michael Puente | WBEZ
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears mining hope — not fool’s gold — in final three games
The loss to the Browns was a crushing blow, but with Montez Sweat leading a rejuvenated defense, a strong finish against the Cardinals, Falcons and Packers would more likely be a foundation for 2024 rather than false hope.
By Mark Potash
 