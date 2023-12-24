Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

Moon Alert

After 2:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You can get a tremendous amount done because you’re focused; plus, you have the support of bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority. They will stand by you, giving you assurance as well as practical assistance to achieve what you want to do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans will go well because you’re on top of things. You’ll find it easy to focus and take care of details. This is a good day for writing, studying and taking care of last-minute obligations. Relations with those who are closest to you are warm and supportive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a strong day for you. The moon is in your sign, which gives you a little edge over all the other signs. (Ask the universe for a favor — you might get it.) It’s also a good day to tie up loose ends regarding banking, the wealth and resources of others and shared property.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with partners or close friends will be practical today. In fact, this is an excellent day to seek advice from someone older or more experienced. They might give you guidance about something. (It’s always worth at least listening to advice.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an industrious day for you because you’re in the right mindset to work; plus, you have self-discipline. This is why you’ll take care of your duties and obligations. You will also give everything a keen attention to detail.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility today. Fortunately, this is a good day to focus on teaching and relating to children. You’re also ready to take care of details about social occasions, vacations and any extra planning that is necessary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fun events, vacations and social outings all require planning. Today your personal sense of self-discipline and focus on practical matters will help you to take care of the necessary details to make things happen. This is why you’re willing to defer your present gratification for another time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a great day to make plans. You might give advice to others or in turn, you might receive advice from someone older or more experienced. Today want to understand as much as possible about what the world around you expects of you and how you can do your duty.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll be sensible with money because you feel thrifty and practical. In fact, you will shun the commercialization of the holiday season, and instead look for sensible ways to use your money and your resources. If shopping, you will buy useful, long-lasting items.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to get things done because you have an orderly state of mind and a strong sense of self-discipline. This means you will make careful plans and persevere in whatever you choose to do. You will excel at work that requires attention to detail.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will find it easy to work behind the scenes. You might work quietly at home or alone somewhere. Research will go well. You might also seek out the advice of someone older who is more experienced. Certainly, authority figures will look kindly on you today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Advice from a friend or a member of a group who is older or more experienced will be helpful for you. This person might also give you guidance about your goals. Possibly, they have advice about travel plans for you?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, producer Amaury Nolasco (1970) shares your birthday. You are loyal to your loved ones. You are also dramatic. This has been a year of learning and hard work. Fortunately, in 2024, you will get recognition for all your effort! You might win an award, get a raise, get a better job — something. You will be acknowledged. Yay!

