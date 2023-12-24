The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Man found dead in Portage Park alley

A man was found dead in an alley Dec. 23, 2023 on the Northwest Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found dead in an alley Dec. 23, 2023 on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a Portage Park alley Saturday night on the Northwest Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was found just after 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No other details were immediately released.

Knife-wielding man shot during argument at CTA Red Line station in Englewood
Bittersweet holiday for migrants celebrating their first Christmas in Chicago
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Gage Park
Man fatally shot in Ukrainian Village alley
Mike Nussbaum, veteran Chicago stage actor, dies at 99
Health care services at Pilsen migrant shelter fall short of promises, medical advocates say
A man was shot during an argument at a CTA station Dec. 23, 2023 on the West Side.
Crime
Knife-wielding man shot during argument at CTA Red Line station in Englewood
About 10:45 p.m., the man, 40, and another person were arguing on the mezzanine level at the Garfield station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the man took out a knife and was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Isaak Phillips has been playing for the Blackhawks lately due to other injuries on defense.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
Phillips, who’s in his eighth NHL stint as an injury fill-in, wholeheartedly believes he’s ready. Hawks coach Luke Richardson thinks the young defenseman is still committing a few too many mistakes.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teachers see teens harass a gay classmate, do nothing
Students shun the girl in PE class, even though she’s very athletic, and they call her ‘it.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
An illustration showing a driver and a passenger.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago is reminded at Christmas of a meaningful Lyft ride
A simple hello can help people — whether you know them or not — through stressful, dark and frustrating times.
By Ismael Pérez
 
Rina Marcano works on a coloring book alongside her daughter Isa, 5, at a North Side church that’s been sheltering a few migrants families and which they recently decorated for the holidays.&nbsp;
Immigration
Bittersweet holiday for migrants celebrating their first Christmas in Chicago
Recent immigrants from Venezuela, Angola and Haiti say they are happy to be in Chicago as they attempt to build their lives here but miss their relatives back home. Many are planning to celebrate by maintaining holiday traditions like eating hallacas — Venezuelan tamales — and cachupa — an Angolan stew with sausage and corn.
By Michael Loria
 