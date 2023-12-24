Dense fog covers Chicago for the second day in a row

Dense fog continues to cover the Chicago area, impacting visibility on Christmas Eve within a quarter mile or less.
It’s the second day in a row the National Weather Service has issued an advisory for fog. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are impacted.
The dense fog makes for hazardous driving conditions, the weather service said.
After a foggy start to the day, the weather will turn mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, the weather service said. The low Sunday evening is expected to be in the high 40s.
Christmas Day will be rainy, with highs in the mid-50s, according to the weather service. The rain will continue into Monday night, with the low around 45 degrees.
The Latest
Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after a man, whose age was unknown, was found just after 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue.
About 10:45 p.m., the man, 40, and another person were arguing on the mezzanine level at the Garfield station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the man took out a knife and was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.
Phillips, who’s in his eighth NHL stint as an injury fill-in, wholeheartedly believes he’s ready. Hawks coach Luke Richardson thinks the young defenseman is still committing a few too many mistakes.
Recent immigrants from Venezuela, Angola and Haiti say they are happy to be in Chicago as they attempt to build their lives here but miss their relatives back home. Many are planning to celebrate by maintaining holiday traditions like eating hallacas — Venezuelan tamales — and cachupa — an Angolan stew with sausage and corn.
Students shun the girl in PE class, even though she’s very athletic, and they call her ‘it.’