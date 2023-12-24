Dense fog covers Chicago for the second day in a row

Dense fog continues to cover the Chicago area, impacting visibility on Christmas Eve within a quarter mile or less.

It’s the second day in a row the National Weather Service has issued an advisory for fog. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are impacted.

The dense fog makes for hazardous driving conditions, the weather service said.

After a foggy start to the day, the weather will turn mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, the weather service said. The low Sunday evening is expected to be in the high 40s.

Christmas Day will be rainy, with highs in the mid-50s, according to the weather service. The rain will continue into Monday night, with the low around 45 degrees.