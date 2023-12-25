The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Yellow perch gold to symbolize the last month and be the year-end FOTW

Bill Karris’ truly jumbo perch is the perfect fish to be the year-end Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Yellow perch gold to symbolize the last month and be the year-end FOTW
Bill Karris holds his 16-inch yellow perch caught after launching out of Portage, Indiana. Provied by Mark Addis

Bill Karris holds his 16-inch yellow perch caught after launching out of Portage, Indiana.

Provied by Mark Addis

Friends of Fishing’ Mark Addis called Bill Karris’ 16-inch yellow perch “Lake Michigan Gold.”

Yes, the rush has been on.

With this utterly mild December, an unusual number of boaters are fishing on southern Lake Michigan and they’ve caught an unusual number of truly jumbo perch.

Karris’ perch seems the perfect Fish of the Week to end the year on.

Pastor Addis messaged that Karris’ “monster perch of the deep!” was caught Dec. 16 out of Portage, Indiana, on a fathead minnow on a plain hook lying on the bottom. They were in 40 feet of water and using Spot-Lock.

“So big they had to net it so it wouldn’t fall off,” he added.

They had reasons beside size for using the net.

“Fishing was really slow but one fish can sure make your day sometimes,” Addis messaged. “That’s why you kind of never give up.”

Point taken.

It was not weighed.

The Indiana record for yellow perch remains the one of 2 pounds, 8 ounces caught by Roy Burkel Jr. in 1981 from a Vigo County gravel pit.

It’s worth a full view.

Full view of Bill Karris holding his 16-inch yellow perch caught after launching out of Portage, Indiana. Provied by Mark Addis

Full view of Bill Karris holding his 16-inch yellow perch caught after launching out of Portage, Indiana.

Provied by Mark Addis

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (formerly Twitter) (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: It’s a long way to Grand Teton National Park
Granted, nothing middling about this move at Midewin
Sharing an owl prowl on a damp night
Chicago fishing: Perch and still waiting on ice fishing
IDNR extends the controlled pheasant hunting program for ‘23-24
Passing it on: 6-year-old catches his first muskie
The Latest
Gavin Hayes this season with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect updates: Six prospects to compete in world junior championships
Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel, Gavin Hayes, Martin Misiak and Adam Gajan will play in the tournament starting Tuesday in Sweden. Hawks assistant general manager Mark Eaton gives updates on them and several other notable prospects below.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: The people I hire put off my repairs for months on end
Reader living in a new town is frustrated that the tradespeople ignore inquiries and do their work on ‘regional time’ — whenever they feel like it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Travelers check their flight’s status at O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 1.
Chicago Enterprise
For the final days of 2023, a look back at the stories and trends in Chicago business
In the year of a receding pandemic, many routines returned to normal, but there still were hot topics galore to cover.
By David Roeder
 
Dressed in an overcoat, shirt and tie, Ed Burke leaves the federal courthouse.
Letters to the Editor
Has Chicago learned its lesson on corruption?
Former Ald. Ed Burke’s conviction should serve as a stark reminder that politics as usual in the Windy City is not a relic.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 