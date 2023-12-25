Recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes enjoy Christmas cheer in Arlington Heights

On a warm Christmas Day, about 50 recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes received the warmest of welcomes at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

They arrived in a school bus escorted by the Warriors’ Watch Riders and, as they climbed the steps to the entrance, were flanked by cheering, flag-waving supporters.

The annual celebration was held at the academy and was once again hosted by science teacher Bob Stack and his wife, Linda, whose son, Marine Lance Cpl. James Stack, was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 10, 2010.

“This is our 11th year,” Bob Stack said. “We lost two years because of” COVID-19.

“We count it an honor to do this,” said Stack, who said he is reminded of his son when he is with the sailors. He said his son’s 14-year-old daughter, Mikayla, attends school at Christian Liberty.

