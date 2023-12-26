Chicago benefits when people leaving prison get support

We live in a state where nearly half of all people released from prison will be convicted of a new crime within three years.

If we do nothing, the trend will likely continue.

But if we choose to support these returning residents, we can provide holistic social services that create the accountability and respect people need to secure housing, employment, education, healthcare and a sense of community.

As the leader of a nonprofit that has served individuals impacted by incarceration for nearly 70 years, I applaud the effort by Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ald. Walter Burnett and the City Council Black Caucus to establish a Department of Reentry that will receive a $5 million budget and four employees.

This long-term commitment is a crucial step in city government that will promote better quality of life for all.

It demonstrates the city’s ideological and economic commitment to dignity, respect and listening to the people who have served their time. From this approach flows the success we see every day when somebody learns a new skill, finds inner peace, gains employment, advances in school and rejoins their families and friends.

Key to the service model is housing that is either free or affordable. Everything positive starts with the foundation of a stable home that offers the safety and structure people need. The program participants unlock skills and thoughts inside themselves they never knew existed. They embrace new ways of thinking that create new words, actions and habits.

Returning residents also need technology support. Imagine if you were removed from society in 1994 and returned in 2024. You wouldn’t know much about the internet and smartphones. Investing in those resources and training is essential for a smooth transition.

This approach is proven to reduce crime, as this model can yield recidivism numbers that fall far below the state averages for men and women. In addition, I enjoy hiring our program participants to mentor and work with those who come after them. They are the best people to put forward their true selves and experiences to truly serve returning residents.

If we can adjust our lens when looking at this reality, we may start to understand some facts about returning residents. Many grew up without much parental presence, surrounded by addiction and violence in and outside of the home. And then there’s a lack of educational opportunities, grocery stores, recreation and money to buy essential needs.

That’s not much of a chance at all.

Investing in returning residents provides many people their first fair chance at a future. And that can benefit all of Chicago.

Zack Schrantz, executive director, St. Leonard’s Ministries