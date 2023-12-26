The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions before 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because tension with parents and family members might arise due to today’s full moon, which is taking place in the very part of your chart that deals with home and family. Oy vey. Fortunately, the moon is also dancing with Jupiter, which is a feel-good influence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with others. Don’t take the bait. Because of the full moon energy, it’s easy to have silly squabbles that are unnecessary. Actually, with the moon dancing with lucky Jupiter in your sign, you’re happy to be with loved ones. You want to be helpful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial quarrels or disputes about the ownership of something (or something you own) might mar your enjoyment of this day. Of course, today is a full moon, which is impacting both of your Money Houses. Something from behind the scenes will soften things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler, and today the second full moon in your sign this year is taking place. You will feel this! This is why you might have difficulties with partners and close friends. Instead, enjoy groups and other friends who are happy to see you. Keep things light.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a tricky day because the full moon is hiding in your chart. This is why you might feel restless. Fortunately, the moon is also dancing beautifully with Jupiter at the top of your chart, which means, whatever happens, you look marvelous, dahling. (You are loved.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and groups might be a bit testy today because of the full moon energy. Likewise, you might be short-tempered with your kids. (Goes with the territory.) Lighten up and “go along to get along” so that everyone can have a pleasant day. Including you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The full moon today takes place at the top of your chart, which will encourage friction with authority figures — parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Be courteous. Be cooperative. You don’t have to “win.” Do everyone a favor and do what you can to keep the peace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Slow down and take it easy because this is an accident-prone day for you! Think before you speak or act. On the upside, potential travel plans sound thrilling and exciting. Ways to expand your world are almost at your fingertips. Lucky you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial matters might come to a head today because of the full moon; or possibly, disputes about a loan, who owns what, or who is responsible for what. Take the high road. Resolve these issues with respect and courtesy. Meanwhile, relations with coworkers and groups are excellent.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The full moon is opposite your sign today, which will create tension with spouses, partners and dear friends. Try not to lose your cool because, after all, these are the people you love. Sports, fun outings and playful times with kids will diffuse things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with coworkers today. Take it easy and relax if you can because today’s full moon not only can create tension with others, but it might also aggravate your health. Or possibly, issues related to a pet will come to a head? (The barking has to stop.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents must be patient with their kids today. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other because the full moon energy can stir up trouble. Your best option is to socialize. Get out and have fun! See sports, a movie or entertainment.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kit Harington (1986) shares your birthday. You are a spontaneous, loving person who is a dependable partner. You are courageous and not afraid to push your ideas forward. You’re very energetic. This has been a year of finalizing and wrapping up things for you. In 2024, you begin a fresh, new cycle! Get ready!

Next Up In Entertainment
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Dear Abby: The people I hire put off my repairs for months on end
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023
Dear Abby: Teachers see teens harass a gay classmate, do nothing
Someone in Chicago is reminded at Christmas of a meaningful Lyft ride
Jeremy Allen White learns ‘brutality’ of wrestling in ‘Iron Claw’ role
The Latest
Local Palestinian truck drivers rallied on Monday to draw attention to Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas.
Israel-Hamas War
Palestinian truckers gather in southwest suburbs for four-hour Christmas caravan
A parade of 150 vehicles on Monday sought to draw attention to the atrocities committed in the 11-week war between Israel and Hamas.
By Michael Loria
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
Crime
1 killed, 1 critically injured in scooter-car crash in Belmont Cragin
Two men were on a gas-powered scooter in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue about 12:42 a.m. Monday when they hit the side of a gray sedan, police said
By Violet Miller
 
Screenshot_2023_12_25_at_8.49.32_PM.png
Columnists
Kindred spirits: Columnists reconnect to talk about writing, small-town living and life
I had a business appointment in Peoria, the old hometown, 180 miles down the road, and I thought, why not stop on the way and visit Dave Kindred?
By Rick Telander
 
Kamar de los Reyes
Obituaries
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes played Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap ‘One Life to Live,’ and Raul Menendez in the video game ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.’
By Associated Press
 
Metra Electric train at University Park.
Immigration
Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
A total of 91 people were on the coach buses that arrived Saturday from Texas, according to a post on the Elmhurst Police Department’s Facebook page.
By The Daily Herald
 