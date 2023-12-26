Kane County coroner, Batavia police seek public’s help solving 45-year-old mystery

In 1978, a couple remodeling a Batavia home made a shocking discovery.

As the wife tore out a plaster wall with a claw hammer, a bone fell out.

When Batavia police investigated, they found more — a skull — and tried to find out to whom it belonged, with help from anthropologists. But nothing came of it.

Now, Batavia police and Kane County Coroner Rob Russell are tackling the mystery again. And they are asking for the public’s help through crowdfunding.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell. Sun-Times File

They are having the skull examined by Othram, a company that uses forensic investigative genetic genealogy tools and techniques such as advanced DNA extraction and sequencing, to identify the woman by finding her relatives.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

