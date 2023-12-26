The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Kane County coroner, Batavia police seek public’s help solving 45-year-old mystery

Authorities hope the public can help identify human remains found in a home that was being remodeled in 1978.

By  The Daily Herald
   
SHARE Kane County coroner, Batavia police seek public’s help solving 45-year-old mystery
Batavia police investigated a man who allegedly recorded a minor Feb. 26, 2020, in a fitting room.

Facebook file photo/ Batavia police

In 1978, a couple remodeling a Batavia home made a shocking discovery.

As the wife tore out a plaster wall with a claw hammer, a bone fell out.

When Batavia police investigated, they found more — a skull — and tried to find out to whom it belonged, with help from anthropologists. But nothing came of it.

Now, Batavia police and Kane County Coroner Rob Russell are tackling the mystery again. And they are asking for the public’s help through crowdfunding.

merlin_33355357.jpg

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell.

Sun-Times File

They are having the skull examined by Othram, a company that uses forensic investigative genetic genealogy tools and techniques such as advanced DNA extraction and sequencing, to identify the woman by finding her relatives.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
December on track to be 4th warmest in history — the Christmas Day high was 59 at O’Hare
Slim Jim’s stolen car ‘Fast Meat’ found in Chicago area
Inmate found dead in Cook County Jail cell
Cook County retailers report strong holiday sales, as nationwide numbers show moderate growth
Exonerated after 42 years in prison, two cousins look forward to fresh start in 2024
Chicago Skyway tolls increasing Jan. 1
The Latest
A group of people explore Lincoln Park Zoo on an unseasonably warm Christmas Day 2023. With the record lack of snowfall and warm temperatures, December of 2023 is on track to set new records.
Weather
December on track to be 4th warmest in history — the Christmas Day high was 59 at O’Hare
December of 2015 is currently the fourth warmest, with an average temperature of 39 degrees. Monday’s low was 50. The hottest Christmas on record was 1982, at 64.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_118094284.jpg
Bulls
Dalen Terry’s opportunities will be dictated by his discipline
In the last three games coming into Tuesday night’s outing against the Hawks, Terry was averaging 18.6 minutes, up from the nine minutes he’s averaging on the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Slim Jim’s custom Nissan Z, known to fans as Fast Meat, has been recovered in the suburbs. It was reported stolen in Los Angeles.
Crime
Slim Jim’s stolen car ‘Fast Meat’ found in Chicago area
The custom Nissan Z is covered in a fiery red and yellow wrap and has a yellow leather interior. It was reported stolen from the Los Angeles area earlier this month and found last week in Hillside on a transporter.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
“Specialty date” decorations adorn The Wedding Chapel at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas. New Year’s Eve this year could take the cake for the busiest wedding day in Las Vegas.
Entertainment and Culture
12.31.23 — Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year’s Eve thanks to date’s pattern
The number to beat on New Year’s Eve is 4,492 — the single-day record for marriages in Las Vegas set on July 7, 2007.
By Associated Press
 
Tim Anderson of the White Sox slides home to score past catcher Martin Maldonado of the Astros during Game 1 of the American League Division Series in Houston in 2021. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox sign catcher Martin Maldonado
A week after adding catcher Max Stassi in trade, White Sox add another backstop to the mix
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 